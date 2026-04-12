Louisville Falls to Stanford in Series Rubber Match

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Squaring off with Stanford in their game three rubber match, the Louisville baseball program fell short in the finale, losing 6-4 on Sunday from Jim Patterson Stadium to drop the series.

The Cardinals (20-16, 6-9 ACC) held a 4-3 lead heading into the ninth, but left-handed reliever Aaron England (1.0 IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 2 H, 3 ER) allowed a three-run homer to Cardinal third baseman J.J. Moran in the top of the frame.

Louisville has now dropped four straight series in ACC play, not winning since opening up conference play with a series victory over Notre Dame back in mid-March. They also fall to 1-3 in ACC rubber matches so far season with the loss to Stanford (16-16, 6-9 ACC).

Louisville's pitching staff actually did a solid job for most of the afternoon, limiting Stanford to nine base hits and 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position. The Cardinals' own hitters only had five hits, and were 3-of-15 with runners on base. First baseman Tague Davis (1-3, 2 RBI, BB) and shortstop Zach Davis (0-3, RBI, BB) were responsible for UofL's three RBI.

Stanford had the early momentum, plating the first two runs of the game. Left-hander Colton Hartman (1.2 IP, 3 K, 3 BB, 3 H, 2 ER) got the start, but after giving up an RBI single and bases loaded walk in the second, he got the early hook.

Fellow lefty Ty Starke (2.2 IP, 1 K, 1 B) was not only able to get Louisville out of the jam in the second, but went on to twirl a scoreless third inning and perfect fourth. He and Brandon Shannon (0.2 IP, 1 BB, 3 H, 1 ER) would then combine to post a zero in the fifth as well.

This bounce-back effort from the bullpen allowed the Cardinals to be able swing momentum in the middle innings. Tague Davis tied the game in the third with a two-run single, Zach Davis scratched across the go-ahead run in the fourth on a fielder's choice, then a balk in the fifth brought home designated hitter Zion Rose (1-5).

The Cardinal with no 'S' made a massive charge at the lead in the sixth. After Shannon loaded the bases with no outs, he was pulled in favor of Jack Brown (2.0 IP, 3 K). But not only did Brown only give up a fielder's choice RBI, he followed that up with a perfect seventh.

While UofL didn't get much offensive production down the stretch, the bullpen largely held down the fort. Right-hander Peter Michael (1.0 IP, 1 H) put up a zero in the eighth. After the blown save in the ninth, Louisville went three-up/three-down in the bottom of the frame.

Next up for Louisville, they'll stay at home and host Western Kentucky for a midweek rematch. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Apr. 14 at 2:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on the ACC Network and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

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(Photo of Lucas Moore: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)