Brewers Pitcher Abner Uribe Embarrasses His Own Manager With Bizarre Crotch-Chopping Celebration vs. Cardinals

The Brewers picked up a 6-0 victory over the Cardinals on Tuesday night to increase their cushion atop the National League Central to 3 1/2 games. Garrett Mitchell blasted a three-run homer to provide all the offense the home team needed and Kyle Harrison picked up his sixth win of the year while lowering his ERA to a sparkling 1.57.

But they are not the main character emerging from the division clash. That honor goes to Milwaukee reliever Abner Uribe, who did something that is frowned upon at American Family Field—and most places outside of a wrestling ring, really.

After striking out Alec Burleson for the last out in the top of the eighth, Uribe did the D-Generation X crotch chop toward the Cardinals dugout to rub things in a bit. It should be noted that Uribe also crossed over the three-pump threshold, which tends to be the line for these kinds of things.

Abner Uribe hits the D-Generation X crotch chop after an inning-ending strikeout against the Cardinals. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZPnV6atxyD — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 27, 2026

Brewers manager Pat Murphy did not find the celebration as entertaining as everyone else and offered some strong commentary after the game.

"I don't know what got over him. I mean, he's been an emotional guy, but that kind of thing, that's just not how we do things," Murphy said. "I was embarrassed by it. Why are we doing it? It's a 6-0 game. What are we doing there?"

"I love the kid. Believe me, I love the kid," Murphy added. "There's so much good in this kid. He's been so great for us in so many ways, but that's unacceptable. So, whatever's going on, you can't tolerate that. For his teammates, and for everything, it's not going to be tolerated, that's all there is to it."

For his part, Uribe apologized to everyone involved ... except the Cardinals.

"Everyone here knows me and knows who I am, and knows I have a bit of a history of being emotional out there," he said. "I think first I owe an apology to the Brewers. I owe an apology to my teammates, to my manager, all the bosses of the team. I understand that's unacceptable, to go out there and react in a way like that.

Uribe then threw more gas on the fire by suggesting that St. Louis manager Oli Marmol was instructing his pitchers to hit Brewers batters.

"But at the same time, I don't think it's unprofessional for their manager to be making signs towards our dugout saying that he's going to be hitting guys," Uribe said. "There was an event that occurred during the practice today, too, and I don't think that was right. So, I have my teammates' back always."

There is a lot going on here. Thankfully the Cardinals and Brewers have plenty of more opportunities to have things bubble up and get out of hand as the rest of the season plays out. Throw the added element of potentially having the division crown on the line late in the year and it's bound to be entertaining. For fans of old-school wrestling and baseball purists alike.

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