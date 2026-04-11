Louisville Loses Series Opener vs. Stanford

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Returning home for a weekend series against Stanford, the Louisville baseball program could not get the three-game set started on the right foot, instead getting smashed 12-2 in game one on Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals (19-15, 5-8 ACC) not only drop their first ever meeting against the Cardinal (15-15, 5-8 ACC), they have now lost nine of their last 13 games after starting the year 15-6. They also fall to 0-5 in ACC series openers this season.

Louisville had another quiet night at the plate, producing only four base hits and just nine total base runners, with DH Zion Rose (1-4, RBI) tallying their only RBI. Pitching and defense was middling as well, with Stanford generating 22 base runners - including 12 via base hit.

UofL jumped on the scoreboard first, plating a pair of runs in the opening frame. Rose smacked an RBI single, then another run came in on a double play groundout from third baseman Bayram Hot (0-2, BB).

Wyatt Danilowicz (4.2 IP, 6 K, 4 BB, 7 H, 5 ER) produced a pair of scoreless innings to kick off his start, but his command took a significant dip in the third inning, resulting in Stanford putting up a five-spot. The right-hander gave up a two-run single and then a three-run home run, both coming with two outs.

Danilowicz was able to bounce back with a zero in the fourth, but then the Cardinal responded with three more runs in the fifth. He gave up an RBI groundout and then a two-run single, with left-hander Casen Murphy (2.1 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 1 H) having to come in and get the final out of the frame.

Murphy would go on to twirl zeroes in the sixth and seventh innings, while righty Zane Stahl (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 H) did the same in the eighth. However, southpaw Joe Olson (0.1 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 4 ER) would give up a grand slam in the ninth, requiring right-hander Jake Gregor (0.2 IP, 1 K, 1 H) to finish the frame.

Compounding matters, Louisville's hitters went ice cold following a good opening inning. After their first three batters of the game all collected base hits, the Cardinals only generated one for the rest of the game. This included a stretch from the fourth to the eighth inning where 13 straight Cards were retired.

Next up for Louisville, they'll go for the series win over Stanford in game two. First pitch is slated for Saturday, Apr. 11 at 2:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

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(Photo of Wyatt Danilowicz: Michelle Hutchins - Special to the Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)