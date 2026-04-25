Davis Ties HR Record, Louisville Wins Series Opener vs. Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kicking off their weekend series with Clemson, the Louisville baseball program was able to starting building up some momentum, capturing a 13-10 on Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Not only do the Cardinals (24-18, 8-11 ACC) win their third game in a row for the first time since mid-March, their victory over the Tigers (26-17, 6-13 ACC) marks their first win in an ACC series opener this season, as they were previously 0-6 in such games.

As you can tell by the final score, the hitters in both dugouts enjoyed the evening - despite two different rain delays impacting the playing conditions. Louisville collected 14 base hit (six for extra bases), six walks and four HBPs, while Clemson had 11 hits (five for extras) and six walks of their own.

First baseman Tague Davis (2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB) and outfielder Ben Slanker (1-5, HR, 3 RBI) each launched home runs, with Davis hitting his 25th of the season to tie the program's single-season record.

Davis, Slanker and second baseman Bayram Hot (2-5, 2 RBI, 2B) all drove in multiple runs, with outfielders Lucas Moore (2-5, RBI, BB) and Zion Rose (2-3, RBI, 2B, 2 BB) plus catcher Jimmy Nugent (1-5, RBI) driving in runs as well.

Clemson was the first to jump on the board, collecting a solo home run off of left-hander Wyatt Danilowicz (5.0 IP, 5 K, 2 BB, 5 H, 4 ER) in the opening frame. Louisville then immediately jumped in front, with Davis launching his record-tying, two-run, 383-foot home run in the bottom of the frame. Two innings later in the third, the Tigers evened up the game with another solo shot off of Danilowicz.

The Cardinals started to get generate separation in the fourth with a three-spot, which was partially assisted by some help from their visitors. Davis hit an RBI single, while Rose and shortstop Alex Alicea (1-3, 2B, BB) both scored on two separate errors by CU.

Clemson then cut the deficit from three runs to one in the fifth, hitting an RBI single and double off of Danilowicz. It marked the fourth straight start that he allowed at least four earned runs.

Fortunately, an inning later, Louisville was able to blow the game open with a five spot. Hot and Nugent both hit groundout RBIs, while Slanker launched a 409-foot, three-run homer.

However, Clemson wasn't going to go down with out a fight. After Brandon Shannon (1.2 IP, 2 K, 3 BB, 3 H, 3 ER) twirled a scoreless sixth, the Tigers put up a four-spot in the seventh to cut the UofL advantage. Shannon allowed a solo home run, then after a lengthy rain delay, the right-hander let another run come in on a wild pitch and gave up an RBI double.

Right-hander Peter Michael (1.1 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 1 H) had to come in and secure the final out of the seventh, then went back out for the eight put up a zero. This allowed Louisville to add some insurance runs in the eighth with a three-spot. Moore hit an RBI single, Rose collected a sacrifice fly, and Hot tallied an RBI groundout.

Left-hander Ty Starke (1.0 IP, 2 K, 2 H, 1 ER) was tasked with closing the game out in the ninth, and things did get a little hairy. A bases loaded hit-by-pitch and a fielding error brough home a couple runs, but Starke was able to strand the bases loaded and secure the win.

Next up for Louisville, they'll go for the series win over Clemson in game two. First pitch is slated for Saturday, Apr. 25 at 7:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

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(Photo of Tague Davis, Zion Rose: Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)