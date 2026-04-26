Davis Breaks HR Record, Nugent Walks Off as Louisville Completes Series Sweep Over Clemson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After clinching their weekend series against Clemson the day before, the Louisville baseball program was able to finish the job in the series finale, winning 7-5 in 10 innings on Sunday at Jim Patterson Stadium.

After blowing a two-run lead in the ninth, the Cardinals (26-18, 10-11 ACC) only needed one additional inning to secure the win, with designated hitter Jimmy Nugent (3-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2B) hitting a two-run shot to walk off the Tigers (26-19, 6-15 ACC).

Louisville extends their winning streak to five-in-a-row with the victory over Clemson, and capture their first series sweep in ACC play since doing so against Boston College on Apr. 4-6 last season.

It was a mostly quiet day at the plate for Louisville, collecting nine base hits but just three walks. While their pitching staff gave up nine hits and 14 walks, they were at least able to minimize damage in the run column, forcing Clemson to go 5-for-22 with runners in scoring position.

Along with Nugent going yard twice, first baseman Tague Davis (1-5, HR) hit his 26th home run of the season, which broke a tie with Chris Dominguez for the most in a single season in program history. Outfielder Ben Slanker (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB) also hit a home run, with outfielder Zion Rose (0-3, RBI) driving in a run of his own.

After left-hander Casen Murphy (2.0 IP, 2 BB, 3 H) produced a short but efficient two-inning scoreless start, Louisville took advantage by cracking the scoreboard first, with Nugent launching a 406-foot solo homer in the second.

Fellow lefty T.J. Schlageter (2.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 3 H, 2 ER) was the first reliever out of the bullpen, allowing an RBI single in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fourth to Clemson. Fortunately, the Cardinals were able to keep pace, with Rose drawing a bases loaded hit-by-pitch in the third, then Slanker putting them in front in the fourth with a two-run, 390-foot homer.

Southpaw Colton Hartman (3.0 IP, 5 K, 6 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) gave up a bases loaded walk in the fifth, but was able to bounce back by posting zeroes in the sixth and seventh innings. Right-hander Zane Stahl (0.2 IP, 2 BB) ran into some trouble in the eighth, but left-hander Aaron England (1.1 IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 2 H, 2 ER) helped UofL get out of the frame unscathed.

Davis hit his record-breaking home run to lead off the eighth inning to make it a two run lead entering the ninth, but the Tigers were able to close the gap, with England allowing a game-tying, two-run single. In the 10th, righty Eli Hoyt (1.0 IP, 1 BB) posted a zero, allowing Nugent hit the walk Clemson off.

Next up for Louisville, they'll host regional rival Indiana for a midweek tilt. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Apr. 28 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.

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(Photo of Bayram Hot: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)