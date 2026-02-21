Louisville Falls to Michigan in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Tex, - Continuing their run in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series, the Louisville baseball program fell short in their second game in the event, this time falling 8-5 against Michigan on Saturday from Globe Life Field.

The No. 15 Cardinals (3-3) fall to 1-1 in the round robin in-season tournament, previously taking down Nebraska yesterday before falling to the Wolverines (4-2) today.

Louisville got nine hits against Michigan, but were just 3-of-11 with runners in scoring position. First baseman Tague Davis (2-4, 3 RBI, 2B, 3B) led the way by coming just a home run shy of the cycle, while outfielder Lucas Moore (2-5, 3B) joined him in having a multi-hit day. Outfielder Griffin Crain (1-4, RBI) and DH Jax Hisle (1-4, RBI, 3B) also drove in runs.

Louisville was the one who struck first, with Davis collecting an RBI triple in the opening frame, but Michigan then fired off five unanswered runs - including a three-spot in the fifth.

Right-hander Jake Bean (3.2 IP, 8 K, 1 BB, 5 H, 5 ER) posted a zero in the first, but then allowed an RBI single in the second, a solo home run in the third, and then a two-run single in the fourth before getting pulled. Left-hander Casen Murphy (1.2 IP, 1 BB, 2 H) was the first out of the bullpen, and he allowed an RBI single in the fourth before tossing a scoreless fifth.

The Cardinals finally got back on the board in the sixth with a three-spot, with Davis smacking a two-run double and Crain hitting an RBI single. However, an inning later, UofL gave those three runs right back, with righty Brandon Shannon (1.1 IP, 3 K, 2 BB, 2 H, 3 ER) giving up a three-run blast in the seventh.

While lefty Ty Starke (1.1 IP, 1 K, 1 H) was able to pitch a scoreless eighth to give Louisville a chance to rally, the only late inning offense generated by the Cardinals came on an RBI triple from Hisle.

Next up for Louisville, they'll conclude their run in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series with a ranked matchup against Auburn. First pitch is slated for Sunday, Feb. 22 at 11:30 a.m. EST, and will be televised on FloSports and broadcast on 970 WGTK.

