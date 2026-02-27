Louisville Run-Rules Central Michigan in Series Opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Welcoming Central Michigan to Jim Patterson Stadium as part of the their 14-game home stand, the Louisville baseball program got their three-game series against the Chippewas started on the right foot, capturing a xx-xx run-rule victory in game one on Friday.

The Cardinals (4-3) get back over .500 on the young season, and are now 2-0 in the current home stand following the win over CMU (5-3), also taking down Eastern Kentucky this past Wednesday. Head coach Dan McDonnell is now just two wins away from 800 career victories.

Outfielder Griffin Crain (2-3, 5 RBI, 2B, BB) had a mammoth day, becoming the first Cardinal to log a five-RBI day this season. Shortstop Alex Alicea (2-5, HR, 3 RBI, 3B), first baseman Tague Davis (3-4, HR, 3 RBI) and outfielder Lucas Moore (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, SB) all drove in multiple runs as well.

Ethan Eberle (5.2 IP, 9 K, 3 BB, 5 H, 2 ER) turned in his best start of the year, and one of the better performances of his collegiate career. The left-hander came just an out away from posting a quality start, and tossed his most strikeouts since setting a career-high of 11 in last season's Nashville Regional final vs. Wright State.

Backing up Eberle's performance, Louisville's hitters jumped on the board early. They put up a three-spot in the second, as Davis smoked a 409-foot line drive solo homer, then Crain collected an RBI double to put a crooked number on the board.

Crain also added an RBI groundout in the fourth, then an inning later, Louisville completely blew the game wide open by plating nine runs in the fifth.

Alicea got halfway to the cycle in this inning alone, leading off with a 366-foot solo home run and also collecting an RBI triple. Moore joined him in going yard with a 388-foot two-run homer, Davis added a two-run hit, Crain hit an RBI single, third baseman Bayram Hot (0-1, RBI, 2 BB) drew a bases loaded walk and Jax Hisle (0-2, BB) scored on a fielder's choice.

Adding insult to injury, Louisville added three more runs in the sixth. Crain drew a bases loaded walk, second baseman Zach Davis (1-3, RBI, BB) collected his first collegiate base hit on an RBI single, and Alicea drove in a run on a groundout.

Following the barrage of runs in the fifth from the Cardinals came the Chippewas' only runs of the contest. Eberle's command started to fall off in the sixth, giving up a two-run homer and eventually getting pulled with two outs in the frame.

Right-hander Zane Stahl (0.1 IP, 1 BB) worked himself into a bases loaded jam upon getting inserted, but was able to work out of it. Fellow righty Kian Vorster (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB) came in to pitch the seventh, and kept CMU off the board to ensure the run-rule victory.

Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their weekend series against Michigan State with game two. First pitch is slated for Saturday, Feb. 28 at 1:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 970 WGTK.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky