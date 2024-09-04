Louisville Baseball's Season-Opening 2025 Schedule Announced
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball team is set to open the 2025 season at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The complete schedule for the weekend was announced on Wednesday, with the Cardinals set to take on Texas, Oklahoma State and Arizona Feb. 14-16.
Louisville will go up against Texas on opening night (Feb. 14) in the primetime slot with first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The Cardinals will play Oklahoma State on Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT and wrap up against Arizona on Feb. 16 at 11:30 a.m. ET/10:30 a.m. CT.
General admission tournament passes and single-day tickets for all games will go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 5 at noon ET at ShrinersShowdown.com and GlobeLifeField.com/CollegeBaseball.
The Cardinals have postseason history with all three teams during Dan McDonnell’s tenure. Louisville and Texas met in the 2014 College World Series, while the Cardinals played Arizona twice in the Tucson Regional in 2012.
Louisville and Oklahoma State have twice met in the postseason, with the Cardinals defeating the Cowboys to win the 2013 Louisville Regional and taking two-of-three in the 2007 Louisville Super Regional to secure their first College World Series appearance.
Louisville is playing in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown for the second time in three years. The Cards defeated Texas A&M, TCU and Michigan at Minute Maid Park in Houston to win the 2023 tournament.
The remainder of the 2025 Louisville baseball schedule will be announced later this fall.
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X