Tague Davis Breaks Louisville Freshman Home Run Record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville baseball program was unable to capture a series win down at Georgia Tech, Tague Davis was at least able to re-write the Cardinals' record book during his time in Atlanta.
In the seventh inning their Sunday finale against the Yellow Jackets, the true freshman first baseman launched a 436-foot solo home run to right field. It gave him his 16th long ball of the season, which broke a tie with Chris Dominguez for the most homers by a freshman in program history.
Dominguez hit 15 in 2007 as a redshirt freshman, and Davis had already broken the program's true freshman record (Alex Binelas - 14 in 2019) last month.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound left-hander has been a tremendous addition to the Louisville lineup this season. On top of his 16 homers, Davis is also hitting .279 with 45 RBIs, three doubles, and 25 walks. His 97 total bases are fourth on the team, while his OPS of .973 is fifth.
A two-way prospect, Davis has also tossed 3.0 innings across five appearances on the mound so far this season. He's struck out two, walked seven, and allowed four earned runs.
The Philadelphia native and son of former MLB veteran Ben Davis, he was Louisville's second-highest ranked prospect in the Class of 2024. Davis was tabbed as the No. 112 recruit in the nation by Perfect Game, hitting .347 with six home runs and 37 RBI at the plate, and posting a 1.40 ERA in 50 innings from the mound as a senior.
(Photo of Tague Davis: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
