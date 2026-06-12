Louisville's Tague Davis, Zion Rose Raking in All-American Honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program's 2026 season might not have gone the way they wanted it to, but for their two best players, it's an offseason that has seen them haul in a bevy of postseason honors.

Since the end of the Cardinals' season, first baseman Tague Davis and outfielder Zion Rose has earned All-American honors from multiple different outlets up to this point. Davis has been named a First-Team selection from the ABCA, Baseball America, the NCBWA and Perfect Game. As for Rose, he earned Second-Team honors from Perfect Game and Third-Team honors by the ABCA.

Davis, who was also named the ACC Player of the Year and a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, put together arguably the best hitting season by an individual player in program history. Starting all 57 games, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound first baseman hit .355/.443/.848 with 34 home runs, 98 RBI, 10 doubles and 36 walks. He's the D1 leader in home runs and RBIs, both of which are Louisville single-season records, with the former also being an ACC single-season record.

A native of Philadelphia, Davis burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2025. In 64 games and 62 starts, he hit .283 for a team-best 18 home runs, 52 RBIs, nine doubles and 35 walks. He set the Louisville freshman home run record (also previously held by Chris Dominguez with 15 in 2007), was a Third-Team All-ACC selection, and also earned a First-Team Freshman All-American nod from Perfect Game.

As Rose, while he missed roughly the first month of the season due to an ankle injury, he made his at-bats count when he returned to the lineup. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound outfielder only played in 36 games with 35 starts, but slashed .417/.491/.646 and hit six home runs with 47 RBI, 13 doubles, 19 walks and 24 stolen bases.

The Chicago native has been a difference maker in the batters box since he first stepped foot on campus, and it likely to be a first round pick in this year's MLB Draft. He posted a team-best .380 batting average with five home runs and 32 RBI as a true freshman, then Rose followed that up with a sophomore season that saw him hit .310/.396/.552 with 13 homers, a team-best 67 RBI, 16 doubles, three triples, 31 walks and 31 stolen bases.

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(Photo of Zion Rose: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)