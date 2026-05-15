Only One NFL Team Is Currently an Underdog in All 17 Games Next Season

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The 2026 NFL schedule is not coming up Cardinals.

Between no prime-time games, an underwhelming quarterback room and backlash for a poor, AI-filled schedule release video, the Cardinals have plenty to groan about. To top of it all off, the Cardinals have perhaps the most grueling schedule in the league.

As a result, the Cardinals are the only team that are underdogs in all 17 games this season, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. They also have by far the lowest odds to win the most games in 2026, per DraftKings.

The Cardinals already get to play the three other NFC West teams six times on an annual basis. This year, they also have the joy of also taking on the NFC East and AFC West, two other tough divisions. Nine of their 17 games come against playoff teams from the 2025 season and several of their other matchups are against formidable squads such as the Lions, Cowboys and Chiefs.

Here is the Cardinals’ full schedule:

Week 1 (Sept. 13): at Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Week 2 (Sept. 20): vs. Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Week 3 (Sept. 27): at 49ers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 4 (Oct. 4): at Giants, 1 p.m.

Week 5 (Oct. 11): vs. Lions, 4:25 p.m.

Week 6 (Oct. 18): at Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Week 7 (Oct. 25): vs. Broncos, 4:05 p.m.

Week 8 (Nov. 1): at Cowboys, 1 p.m.

Week 9 (Nov. 8): at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m.

Week 10 (Nov. 15): vs. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Week 11 (Nov. 22): at Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Week 12 (Nov. 29): vs. Commanders, 4:25 p.m.

Week 13 (Dec. 6): vs. Eagles, 4:05 p.m.

Week 14 (Dec. 13): Bye

Week 15 (Dec. 20): vs. Jets, 4:05 p.m.

Week 16 (Dec. 27): at Saints, 1 p.m.

Week 17 (Jan. 3): vs. Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Week 18 (Jan. 9/10): vs. 49ers, TBD

Related: Eight Teams That Got Screwed by the 2026 NFL Schedule

Beyond the Cardinals, DraftKings lists the Dolphins as favorites in just one game, second-fewest in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Rams lead the league as they are favored to win all but one game, their Week 16 matchup in Seattle on Christmas Day. Of teams that made the playoffs last season, the odds are least in favor of the Panthers, who are favored in just three games in 2026.

On the bright side for the Cardinals, they will at least get to enjoy watching running back and No. 3 pick Jeremiyah Love this season, who is the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Perhaps even more importantly, a tough schedule could help them secure a higher pick in the “March for Arch,” a.k.a. next year’s draft, which is slated to be a transformative one at the quarterback position.

It is also unlikely the Cardinals become the third team to go winless in a 16-game season or longer, a lowly feat only the infamous 2017 Browns and 2008 Lions have accomplished. Since the NFL moved to a 17-game season in 2021, just one team has finished with fewer than three wins—the 2023 Panthers, who went 2-15.

While they are not favored, the Cardinals have a winnable stretch of games at the end of the season when they take on the Jets, Saints and Raiders, with two of those games coming at home. Besides, plenty can change by the time the season and these games arrive, and the Cardinals have enough talent between Love, Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson to believe they are capable of pulling off a few wins. Though not expected, they could even surprise and be more competitive than anticipated.

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