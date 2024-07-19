Tennessee Tech Transfer INF Tanner Shiver Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program has dipped back into the transfer portal to land some infield depth.
Former Tennessee Tech infielder Tanner Shiver announced Thursday night that he is concluding his collegiate career with the Cardinals.
The 5-foot-10, 186-pound right-hander, who spent most of this past season at third base and shortstop, is coming off of a productive 2024 campaign. In 211 plate appearances across 49 games, Shiver hit .296/.388/.559 with nine home runs, 35 RBI, 12 doubles, four triples, 24 walks and 10 stolen bases.
The Maryville, Tenn. native actually began his collegiate career with Tennessee Tech's football team. He caught seven passes for 84 as a true freshman during the 2020-21 COVID season, then had three catches for 70 yards in 2021.
Shiver then made the transition to baseball, with 2023 being his first collegiate season on the diamond. In 25 games that year, he hit .244/.365/.341 with five RBI, four doubles, nine walks and one stolen base.
Louisville is entering a crucial offseason as it pertains to the direction of the program. The Cardinals finished just 32-24 overall and 16-14 in the ACC, getting excluded from the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years.
The Cardinals have seen over a dozen players enter the portal up to this point and are graduating multiple impact players, but have hit the portal hard so far this offseason. So far, Shiver is now Louisville's 10th portal pickup.
(Photo of Tanner Shiver: Jim Dillion - Tennessee Tech Athletics)
