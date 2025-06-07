What Louisville HC Dan McDonnell, OF Eddie King Jr. Said After 9-6 Loss vs. Miami
Listen to what the head coach of the Cardinals and their starting outfielder said after their loss to the Hurricanes in game two of the Louisville Super Regional:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program could not take care of business in game two of their Super Regional against Miami, falling 9-6 to force a winner-take-all game three.
Here's what head coach Dan McDonnell and outfielder Eddie King Jr. had to say following the loss:
OF Eddie King Jr. and HC Dan McDonnell
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Eddie King Jr.: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
Published