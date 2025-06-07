Louisville Report

What Louisville HC Dan McDonnell, OF Eddie King Jr. Said After 9-6 Loss vs. Miami

Listen to what the head coach of the Cardinals and their starting outfielder said after their loss to the Hurricanes in game two of the Louisville Super Regional:

Matthew McGavic

Louisville baseball outfielder Eddie King Jr. vs. Miami in the 2025 Louisville Super Regional
Louisville baseball outfielder Eddie King Jr. vs. Miami in the 2025 Louisville Super Regional / Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program could not take care of business in game two of their Super Regional against Miami, falling 9-6 to force a winner-take-all game three.

Here's what head coach Dan McDonnell and outfielder Eddie King Jr. had to say following the loss:

OF Eddie King Jr. and HC Dan McDonnell

Published
