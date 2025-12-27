Report: Louisville DE Micah Carter to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another hometown player for the Louisville football program is leaving for other opportunities

Defensive end Micah plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Steve Wiltfong.

Carter is the fifth Louisville player to announce his intentions to enter the portal following the Cardinals' win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. He joins running back Shaun Boykins, tight ends Nate Kurisky and Grant Houser, plus defensive end A.J. Green.

He's the eighth scholarship player overall, with quarterback Brady Allen, defensive tackle Selah Brown and safety Daeh McCullough also announcing their intent to enter.

Under recently-adopted NCAA guidelines, the 14-day portal window will not officially open until Jan 2. This is the only opportunity for players to enter the portal following the removal of the spring transfer window.

After not seeing any action as a true freshman in 2023 and and logging one tackle across two games last year, the 6-foot-6, 255-pound edge rusher started to see more time on the field as a redshirt sophomore. He played in 12 games this season both on defense and special teams, logging eight tackles in the process. He had a pass breakup in the season-opener vs. Eastern Kentucky, and a sack in the Boca Raton Bowl vs. Toledo.

The Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier prospect was a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school. He held offers from Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan State and others, and was the No. 1 player in the state in the Class of 2024. The 247Sports Composite tabbed him as the No. 515 player in the entire nation.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Micah Carter via University of Louisville Athletics)

