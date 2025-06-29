Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Back for Louisville Baseball in 2026
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ever since the 2025 season ended for the Louisville baseball program, it has been a whirlwind of roster upheaval. Between players transferring in and out, as well as new recruits joining the fold, at times it has been hard to track which scholarship players are joining, leaving and staying for another year.
Now the dust is beginning to settle a bit, and we are starting to have some idea as to what Louisville's roster will look like for next season. As of the most recent update, the Cardinals are currently at 52 players, but even that could change with the 2025 MLB Draft coming up.
As we progress through another long offseason, take a look below on who's in, who's out, and who's back for the Cardinals for the 2026 season:
*Each player's class is noted by their 2026 class.*
*This list will be updated if/when additional roster moves are made. Last updated: June 23, 2025 - 1:15 p.m. EST*
Left-Handed Pitchers
Who's In (3): Nicholas Ballard (Fr.), Anthony Karbowski (Fr.), Joe Olson (Fr.)
Who's Out (1): Jared Lessman (Transfer - TBD)
Who's Back (9): Wyatt Danilowicz (Sr.), Ethan Eberle (So.), Aaron England (So.), Coen Evrard (So.), Colton Hartman (Jr.), Casen Murphy (So.), T.J. Schlageter (Jr.), Ty Starke (Jr.), Justin West (Sr.)
On Roster: 12
Summary: While not as deep as their right-handed counterparts, Louisville's got a couple really good lefties. Eberbe was a standout starter as a freshman, and Danilowicz was one of the Cardinals' best relievers. If they can get a few other southpaws to take a step forward, it will help with the staff's regular season inconsistencies.
Right-Handed Pitchers
Who's In (6): Jake Bean (Jr, - Transfer - Kent State), Dominic Jacoby (Jr., JUCO Transfer - Harper College), Peter Kussow (Fr.), Brandon Shannon (Fr.), Zane Stahl (Fr.), Tanner Thomas (Fr.)
Who's Out (1): Brennyn Cutts (Grad.)
Who's Back (11): Tucker Biven (Sr.), Jack Brown (So.), Brandin Crawford (So.), Parker Detmers (Jr.), Patrick Forbes (Sr.), Alex Gay (So.), Jake Gregor (So.), Eli Hoyt (Sr.), Peter Michael (Sr.), Jake Schweitzer (So.), Kian Vorster (So.)
On Roster: 17
Summary: It's only a matter of time before Forbes signs the dotted line as a projected first round MLB Draft pick, but even still, Louisville's crop of right-handers for 2026 is a good one. Biven and Schweitzer were great out of the bullpen, Michael was solid in the starting rotation when healthy, and Bean was a First-Team All-MAC selection. Combine them with the lefties, and the Cardinals' pitching staff has a chance to have a bounce back 2026 season.
Catchers
Who's In (2): Andrew Freeman (Fr.), Jimmy Nugent (Jr., JUCO Transfer - Lincoln Trail)
Who's Out (1): Tagger Tyson (Transfer - TBD)
Who's Back (3): George Baker (Jr.), Matt Klein (Sr.), Collin Mowry (So.)
On Roster: 5
Summary: The outlook at catcher for 2026 fully depends on if Klein decides to leave early when he's inevitably drafted. Both offensively and defensively, he was sorely missed whenever a broken arm sidelined him for two months. While Nugent put together a good year at the JUCO level, if Klein does leave, this position will collectively have to take a step forward in fall ball.
Infielders
Who's In (6): Zach Davis (Fr.), Kade Elam (Fr.), Jax Hisle (Jr., JUCO Transfer - Parkland College), Collin Osenbaugh (Fr.), Kaden Schoenly (Fr.), Carson Shee (Fr.)
Who's Out (5): Nate Earley (Transfer - TBD), Ethan Edinger (Transfer - TBD), Bayram Hot (Transfer - TBD), Kamau Neighbors (Grad.), Tanner Shiver (Ind.)
Who's Back (3): Alex Alicea (Jr.), Tague Davis (So.), Jake Munroe (Sr.)
On Roster: 9
Summary: While there's a good amount of moving pieces in the infield, Louisville has a couple impact players coming back. Davis set the Louisville freshman home run record and was named a Freshman All-American, while Alicea was steady force both on defense and at the top of the lineup. But even if Munroe opts to leave early for the Majors, the Cardinals likely need another impact piece here.
Outfielders
Who's In (2): Chase Porter (Fr.), Ben Slanker (Jr., Transfer - Ohio)
Who's Out (2): Michael Lippe (Transfer - TBD), Garret Pike (Grad.)
Who's Back (6): Kyle Campbell (So.), Cole Crafton (So.), Griffin Crain (So.), Eddie King Jr. (Sr.), Lucas Moore (Jr.), Zion Rose (Jr.)
On Roster: 8
Summary: Even with King's likely departure for the 2025 MLB Draft, Louisville is in line to have a very good crop of outfielders. Not only do they get Moore back, who led the nation in stolen bases and earned All-American honors, Rose and his incredibly high ceiling is also running it back. Additionally, Slanker was a First-Team All-MAC selection at Toledo as well.
(Photo of Louisville players: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
