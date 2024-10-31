Former Louisville C Will Smith Captures Another World Series with Dodgers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville baseball star and current Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is a World Champion once again.
Taking on the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series, Smith's Dodgers were able to capture the best-of-seven series four games to one, officially clinching the Fall Classic with a 7-6 victory on Wednesday night.
It's the second championship for Smith, who became the first former Cardinal to win a World Series when he did so with the Dodgers in 2020. Smith is also the first Louisville alumni to win multiple championships, and just one of two to win a World Series after Adam Duvall did so with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.
The Louisville native hit just 2-18 during the World Series, but drove in two RBI, collected a double in game two and hit a solo home run in game four. He finished the 2024 postseason hitting 8-for-56 (.143) with three home runs, eight RBI, a double and eight walks.
During the regular season, the Kentucky Country Day alum was one of the top catchers in the Majors, earning his second consecutive All-Star Game nod. In 128 games, Smith hit .248/.327/.433 with 20 home runs, 75 RBI, 24 doubles and 51 walks. Additionally, his caught stealing percentage of 33.3 percent topped the National League.
Smith has spent his entire professional career in the Dodgers organization after being selected by Los Angeles in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Since being called up in 2019, he has collected 111 home runs with 381 RBI, while batting a slash line of .258/.350/.472 in 612 total games.
On a loaded 2016 Louisville baseball squad, the Derby City native and Kentucky Country Day alum was one of the brightest stars. That season as a junior, he slashed .382/.480./.567 - leading the team in all three categories - while also hitting seven home runs and driving in 43 RBI. He was named a 2016 Third-Team All-ACC selection for his efforts.
(Photo of Will Smith: Brad Penner - Imagn Images)
