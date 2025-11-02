Former Louisville C Will Smith Captures Third World Series with Dodgers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville baseball star and current Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith has done it again.
The 2025 World Series between Smith's Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays might have had to go the distance, but it was Los Angeles who was able come out on top, officially clinching the Fall Classic with a 5-4 extra-inning victory in game seven. on Sunday night. L.A. is the first repeat World Series winner since the New York Yankees won it from 1998 to 2000.
It's the third championship for Smith, who also won it with the Dodgers in 2020 on top of last season. Smith is the only Louisville alumni to win multiple championships, and just one of two to win a World Series after Adam Duvall did so with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.
The Louisville native had a good outing in the World Series, batting 8-of-30 with two home runs, six RBI and three walks. His second home run came at a crucial moment, breaking a tie in 11th inning of game seven - which proved to be the difference in the final game of the series. He finished the 2025 postseason hitting 16-for-58 (.276) with two home runs, eight RBI, a double and six walks.
During the regular season, the Kentucky Country Day alum was one of the top catchers in the Majors, earning his third consecutive All-Star Game nod. In 110 games, Smith hit .296/.404/.497 with 17 home runs, 61 RBI, 20 doubles and 64 walks. His 4.7 offensive WAR was 10th in the National League.
Smith has spent his entire professional career in the Dodgers organization after being selected by Los Angeles in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft. Since being called up in 2019, he has collected 128 home runs with 442 RBI, while batting a slash line of .264/.358/.476 in 722 total games.
On a loaded 2016 Louisville baseball squad, the Derby City native and Kentucky Country Day alum was one of the brightest stars. That season as a junior, he slashed .382/.480./.567 - leading the team in all three categories - while also hitting seven home runs and driving in 43 RBI. He was named a 2016 Third-Team All-ACC selection for his efforts.
(Photo of Will Smith: John E. Sokolowski - Imagn Images)
