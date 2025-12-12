In-State '26 ATH Isaiah Jackson Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Less than a couple weeks after officially signing their 2026 recruiting class, the Louisville football program has already picked up a quality walk-on player in the cycle.

Mount Vernon (Ky.) Rockcastle County two-way athlete Isaiah Jackson announced Thursday night that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Jackson has made multiple visits to campus during his recruitment, including during Louisville's home games vs. Boston College and Kentucky. While he was offered a scholarship during his visit for the game against the Eagles, Louisville Cardinals On SI can confirm that Jackson will be a walk-on.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound pass catcher is the No. 20 prospect in the state of Kentucky according to the 247Sports Composite, as well as the No. 2,303 prospect in the entire 2026 cycle. Louisville and Eastern Kentucky were the lone schools to offer Jackson, but he has attended camps at Ohio State, Tennessee, Kentucky and others.

Jackson might not have a super prolific recruiting profile, but he has been a dynamic weapon for Rockcastle County over the last two seasons, especially on the offensive side of the ball. As a senior, he ran for 1,172 yards and 14 touchdowns on 109 attempts, while catching 14 passes for 302 yards and six scores. The season before as a junior, he ran for 1,266 yards and 16 touchdowns on 159 tries, and caught 13 passes for 249 yards and three TDs.

For his high school career, Jackson has 4,422 all-purpose yards. including 2,730 receiving yards and 1,379 rushing yards.

While Jackson's best play comes on the offensive side of the ball, he has performed very well on the other side of the line of scrimmage as a defensive back. During his senior season, he logged 39 tackles, seven for loss, three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble. During his four years at Rockcastle County, he collected 154 tackles, 19 for loss, four sacks, eight interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Earlier this month, Louisville signed 19 high school seniors as part of their Class of 2026 during the early signing period. The majority of these signees will be enrolling early.

