Phillies select Wyatt Danilowicz in Eighth Round of 2026 MLB Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Wyatt Danilowicz is heading to the NL East.

The Louisville left-handed pitcher has been selected by the Philadelphia Phillies with the No. 249 overall pick in the eighth round of the draft.

Danilowicz is the third Cardinal to be taken in this year’s draft, after Zion Rose went No. 6 overall to the Kansas City Royals and Lucas Moore was picked up in fifth round by the Cleveland Guardians. He’s also the 114th MLB Draft selection in Dan McDonnell's 20-year tenure as the head coach at UofL.

Danilowicz didn't have his most efficient year this past season as a senior, but he was still a fixture of Louisville's starting rotation. Starting 14 games and pitching a team-best 69.0 total innings, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound southpaw finished with a 6.00 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and .268 opponent's batting average, while striking out 84 and only walking 32.

The Traverse City, Mich. saw minimal action during his first two seasons on campus. He made four appearances out of the bullpen as a true freshman in 2023, then had to miss the 2024 season due to injury.

Danilowicz's best season came in 2025 during Louisville's most recent run to the College World Series. As one of their top bullpen arms that season, he made a team-high 28 appearances, posting an ERA of 2.70 and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 52-to-25 in 33.1 innings pitched.

Should he sign with the Phillies, the 249th overall pick has a slot value of $222,200. He would finish his Louisville career with a 4.80 ERA and 140 strikeouts to 59 walks, spread across 105.0 innings pitched in 46 appearances and 14 starts.

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(Photo of Wyatt Danilowicz: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)