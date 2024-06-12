Louisville C/OF Zion Rose Named Freshman All-American
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville baseball student-athlete Zion Rose was named a Freshman All-American by Perfect Game.
Rose earned First Team honors and becomes the 20th Freshman All-American in program history, and the first since Logan Beard in 2022.
The Chicago native was a catalyst for the Louisville offense in his first season, leading the Cardinals with a .380 batting average. He finished with 19 extra-base hits, 32 RBIs, 42 runs scored and 10 stolen bases, and led all ACC freshmen in batting average during the regular season.
Rose took his game to another level when squaring off against ACC competition, hitting .396 in those games, the second-best mark of any player in the conference. Rose led the Cardinals in conference play in average, hits, runs, triples and on-base percentage.
Earlier this month, Rose received an invitation to U.S. Collegiate National Team Trials in Cary, N.C., where he will compete for a roster spot with the national team.
(Photo of Zion Rose: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
