Louisville C/OF Zion Rose Earns Additional Freshman All-American Honors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville baseball catcher/outfielder Zion Rose has been named a Freshman All-American by D1Baseball.com, it was announced Friday. Rose was named to the Second-Team.
It's the second Freshman All-American honor earned by Rose this offseason, after previously earning a First-Team selection by Perfect Game. Rose is the 20th Freshman All-American in Cardinals history, and the first since Logan Beard in 2022.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound right hander had a fantastic first year at the collegiate level. In 166 at-bats across 44 games and 43 starts, Rose posted a team-best .380 batting average, while also collecting five home runs and 32 RBI. He also tallied nine doubles, a whopping five triples, 19 walks and 10 stolen bases.
The Chicago native also excelled during conference play. In 28 ACC games, he hit .396 - the second-most of any player in the league - along with a pair of homers and 17 RBI. Rose led Louisville in conference play in average, hits, runs, triples and on-base percentage.
Louisville is entering a crucial offseason as it pertains to the direction of the program. The Cardinals finished just 32-24 overall and 16-14 in the ACC, getting excluded from the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years.
The Cardinals have seen over a dozen players enter the portal up to this point and are graduating multiple impact players, but are already starting to hit the portal. So far, they have landed eight transfer additions in this cycle.
(Photo of Zion Rose: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
