Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Stanford
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (24-6, 17-2 ACC) is set to face Stanford (20-12, 11-9 ACC) on Thursday, Mar. 12 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cardinal:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Stanford
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
13th/13th
SOS
81st
42nd
SOR
70th
14th
BPI
91st
27th
NET
83rd
23rd
RPI
68th
18th
KenPom
86th
23rd
Torvik
81st
20th
EvanMiya
88th
19th
Team Leaders
Stanford
Louisville
Points
Maxime Raynaud (20.2)
Chucky Hepburn (16.3)
Rebounds
Maxime Raynaud (10.8)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.4)
Assists
Jaylen Blakes (4.7)
Chucky Hepburn (5.9)
Steals
Jaylen Blakes (1.8)
Chucky Hepburn (5.9)
Blocks
Maxime Raynaud (1.2)
James Scott (0.9)
Scoring
insert
Louisville
Points Per Game
73.0
79.3
Field Goal %
43.3%
45.6%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.5/58.8
27.1/59.5
Three Point %
33.8%
33.3
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.2/24.3
9.6/29.0
Free Throw %
78.7%
74.9%
FTM/FTA Per Game
13.8/17.6
15.5/20.7
Rebounding
insert
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
34.2
26.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.9
11.1
Def, Reb. Per Game
23.3
26.5
Rebound Margin
1.2
4.3
Defense
insert
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
70.4
68.5
Opp. FG%
44.7%
42.4%
Opp. 3PT%
33.4%
33.3%
Steals Per Game
6.9
6.6
Blocks Per Game
3.4
2.9
Turnovers Forced Per Game
11.8
13.2
Ball Handling
insert
Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.8
14.2
Turnovers Per Game
10.6
11.4
Turnover Margin
1.2
1.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.3
1.2
Predictions
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 81 percent chance to take down the Cardinal, with a projected final score of 77-68 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +22.95 (23rd overall), whereas Stanford has an adjusted efficiency margin of +8.92 (86th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 82 percent chance to take down the Cardinal, with a projected final score of 77-67 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9289 (20th overall), whereas Stanford has a "Barthag" of .7445 (81st overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Louisville 80, Stanford 73.
(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky