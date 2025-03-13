Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Stanford

Louisville Report

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Cardinal for their ACC Tournament matchup, and who the statistical models favor.

Matthew McGavic

Mar 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud (42) and forward Jaylen Thompson (24) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Stanford 68-48. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (24-6, 17-2 ACC) is set to face Stanford (20-12, 11-9 ACC) on Thursday, Mar. 12 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cardinal:

Rankings

Stanford

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

13th/13th

SOS

81st

42nd

SOR

70th

14th

BPI

91st

27th

NET

83rd

23rd

RPI

68th

18th

KenPom

86th

23rd

Torvik

81st

20th

EvanMiya

88th

19th

Team Leaders

Stanford

Louisville

Points

Maxime Raynaud (20.2)

Chucky Hepburn (16.3)

Rebounds

Maxime Raynaud (10.8)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.4)

Assists

Jaylen Blakes (4.7)

Chucky Hepburn (5.9)

Steals

Jaylen Blakes (1.8)

Chucky Hepburn (5.9)

Blocks

Maxime Raynaud (1.2)

James Scott (0.9)

Scoring

Louisville

Points Per Game

73.0

79.3

Field Goal %

43.3%

45.6%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.5/58.8

27.1/59.5

Three Point %

33.8%

33.3

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.2/24.3

9.6/29.0

Free Throw %

78.7%

74.9%

FTM/FTA Per Game

13.8/17.6

15.5/20.7

Rebounding

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

34.2

26.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.9

11.1

Def, Reb. Per Game

23.3

26.5

Rebound Margin

1.2

4.3

Defense

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

70.4

68.5

Opp. FG%

44.7%

42.4%

Opp. 3PT%

33.4%

33.3%

Steals Per Game

6.9

6.6

Blocks Per Game

3.4

2.9

Turnovers Forced Per Game

11.8

13.2

Ball Handling

Louisville

Assists Per Game

13.8

14.2

Turnovers Per Game

10.6

11.4

Turnover Margin

1.2

1.8

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.3

1.2

Predictions

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 81 percent chance to take down the Cardinal, with a projected final score of 77-68 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +22.95 (23rd overall), whereas Stanford has an adjusted efficiency margin of +8.92 (86th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 82 percent chance to take down the Cardinal, with a projected final score of 77-67 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9289 (20th overall), whereas Stanford has a "Barthag" of .7445 (81st overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Louisville 80, Stanford 73.

(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

