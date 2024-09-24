Louisville Women's Basketball's 2024-25 ACC Schedule Announced
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2024-25 conference slate for all 18 teams Tuesday night and now the Louisville Cardinals full schedule is complete. The Cardinals will be in the national spotlight for a majority of their conference schedule as 14 of their 18 league games will be featured on national television. Including their non-conference schedule, the Cardinals will have at least one game on ABC, FOX, ESPN and ESPN2 this upcoming season.
There are a few changes to the conference schedule as a new model was adopted with the additions of Stanford, Cal and SMU to the league this season. Each school has an assigned travel partner that will feature a home-and-away series each season. In previous years, each ACC team had four home-and-away matchups in a single season. The rest of the home and away matchups will flip annually and all the ACC schools will travel to the pacific time zone once every two seasons.
The Cardinals ACC opener was previously announced as the Cards host NC State on Sunday December 15 at the KFC Yum! Center as part of the Jimmy V Women's Classic. The matchup is set for a 1 p.m. ET tip and will be aired nationally on ABC.
Following the holiday break, the Cardinals will continue conference play as they travel to Chestnut Hill and take on Boston College on December 29. That matchup will be at 2 p.m. and aired on the ACC Network. Louisville has won 17-straight games against Boston College, including all 16 matchups as ACC foes.
Louisville will begin the new year at home with a matchup against Miami on Thursday January 2 at 7 p.m. The Cardinals are 9-3 all-time against the Hurricanes and transfer guard Ja'Leah Williams will suit up against her former team. She spent her first three collegiate seasons in Coral Gables with the Hurricanes.
The next two games for the Cardinals will be on the road as they travel to Wake Forest and Pittsburgh. The matchup with the Demon Deacons will be on January 5 at 2 p.m. and it will be aired on the ACC Network. The Cardinals face off with Pitt on January 9 with the time to be determined at a later date. Louisville is 27-2 all-time against the Panthers and have won 23-straight games against Pitt.
The Cardinals return home for two-straight games at the Yum Center starting with a Sunday matchup against Georgia Tech on January 12. The Cardinals and Yellow Jackets will square off at 4 p.m. and it will be broadcast on the ACC Network. Then the Cardinals will host Syracuse on Thursday January 16 at 7 p.m. and that will be streamed on the ACC Network Extra.
Three-straight road games are on the deck for the Cardinals with one of their two bye dates mixed in the middle. Up first is a trip to Blacksburg as the Cards face off with Virginia Tech on January 19 at 4 p.m. and it will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
Following a bye date, the Cardinals will head back to the state of Virginia for a trip to Charlottesville. Louisville and Virginia will square off on January 26 at 2 p.m. and it will be aired on The CW. The final game of the road stretch will be against one of the new conference members in SMU. Louisville will travel to Dallas and square off with SMU on January 30 at 8 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
The Cardinals are back home for three-straight games following the road swing and it begins on Sunday, February 2 with their first of two matchups against Notre Dame. The Cardinals and Irish will square off at 12 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
The remaining two new conference members are up next starting with Cal on Thursday, February 6. The Cards and Golden Bears will face off at 8 p.m. and it will be broadcast on the ACC Network. To close out the homestand, the Cardinals will host Stanford on Sunday, February 9. The Cardinal and the Cardinals will square off at 12 p.m. ET and the game will be aired on ESPN2.
The Cards follow the homestand with two straight on the road with a bye date in the middle. Louisville heads to Tallahassee to take on Florida State on February 13 at 6 p.m. before having their second bye date on February 16. Coming off the bye, the Cards head to Durham to face off with Duke on February 20. The Cards and Blue Devils will play at 7 p.m. and it will be broadcast on ESPN2. Starting with the Blue Devils matchup, each of the final four games will be on national TV.
The Cardinals come home for their final two home games of the regular season. Up first is a matchup with North Carolina on Sunday February 23. The two teams will square off at 2 p.m. and the game will be aired on ESPN. The final home game is set for Thursday, February 27 against Clemson. That game will be at 6 p.m. and it will be on the ACC Network.
Louisville hits the road for the final game of the regular season as it will finish the year in South Bend for the second-straight season. The Cards and Irish second meeting of the season will be on Sunday, March 2 and it will be aired on ESPN.
(Photo of Jeff Walz: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X