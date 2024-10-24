Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Walz at 2024 Media Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Media Days are a sure sign that college basketball is just around the corner, and the Louisville women's basketball program held theirs on Thursday.
Gathering in the Planet Fitness Kueber Center on the campus of the University of Louisville, head coach Jeff Walz and the entire Cardinals roster all had the chance to talk with the local media regarding the upcoming 2024-25 season.
We're really, really excited for what this upcoming season is going to bring," Walz said. "We've got a very competitive non-conference schedule for sure, and one that's going to test us early, but I'm really excited about it. I know the kids are excited, and looking forward to what will be a very, very exciting season.
"They're working hard. It's still a work in progress. We're still working on combinations on the floor, who plays well together, who really enhances the other one's game. That's going to be something that that will go through. ... We do have a lot of youth. It's going to be trying to figure out, as the year progresses, from the freshman side of things, just trying to talk to about consistency. Instead of having the ups and downs, try to stay as consistent as we can throughout throughout the season."
Louisville Cardinals On SI was there for it all, and had the chance to talk to Walz. Below is the video from his Media Day press conference:
(Photo of Jeff Walz: Matt McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
