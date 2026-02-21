Preview: Louisville Hosts Georgia Tech for Senior Day

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-16, 2-12 ACC) vs. No. 21 Louisville Cardinals (19-7, 8-5 ACC)

- Tipoff: Saturday, Feb. 21 at 2:15 p.m. EST

- Location: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

- How To Watch: The CW Network

- How To Listen: 93.9 FM

- Betting Favorite: Louisville -23.0

- All-Time Series: Louisville Leads 27-16

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 77-70 on Feb. 1, 2025 (Atlanta, Ga.)

Projected Starting Lineups

Louisville

G Mikel Brown Jr. (6-5, 190, Fr.)

G Isaac McKneely (6-4, 195, Sr.)

G Ryan Conwell (6-4, 215, Sr.)

F J'Vonne Hadley (6-7, 210, 6th)

F/C Sananda Fru (6-11, 245, Jr.)

Georgia Tech

G Lamar Washington (6-4, 200, Sr.)

G Akai Fleming (6-4, 184, Fr.)

G Jaeden Mustaf (6-6, 210, So.)

F Kowacie Reeves (6-7, 205, R-Sr.)

F Baye Ndongo (6-9, 240, Jr.)

Comparison

Game Notes

Louisville

Louisville men’s basketball heads back to the KFC Yum! Center for its second to last home game of the season. Prior to a loss at SMU on Tuesday night, Louisville was on a five-game win streak.

Freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. tied Louisville's single-game scoring record with 45 points against NC State on Feb. 9. He tied the legendary Wes Unseld who was the lone owner of the record since Dec. 1, 1967. Brown also broke the ACC freshman single game scoring record, previously set by Cooper Flagg at 42 points.

Louisville had two 30-point scorers in one game for the first time in program history as Mikel Brown Jr. scored 45 and Ryan Conwell scored 31 against NC State on Feb. 9. UofL is just the second team in DI this season to have a game with two 31+ point scorers. The duo became the first pair of ACC players to drop 30+ each against another ACC team since Marcus Paige and Brice Johnson of UNC did it at Florida State on Jan. 4, 2016.

Freshman Mikel Brown Jr. was named ACC Player and Rookie of the Week on Feb. 16 in addition to Naismith Trophy Player of the Week and AP National Player of the Week.

According to OptaSTATS, Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell are the only DI teammate duo in the last 30 seasons to combine for 75+ points, 15+ rebounds and 15+ threes made in a game. Only one NBA duo has ever done it: Damian Lillard and Nassir Little during Lillard's 71-point game on Feb. 26, 2023. Mikel Brown Jr. is the only DI player since at least 2010-11 to record 45 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three steals in 34 minutes or less in a single game. He did so against NC State on Feb. 9.

As of Feb. 19, there are 25 players in DI shooting 41.5% or above from 3-point range in their career. No one in that group has made or attempted more 3-pointers than senior guard Isaac McKneely, who has made 304 on 733 attempts. He is 81 makes and 211 attempts ahead of the next closest player, Milan Momcilovic of Iowa State.

Louisville is one of three DI teams with at least six victories of 40 points or more this season, joining Michigan (7) and High Point (6). The six 40+ point wins are the most UofL has ever had in a single season.

Mikel Brown Jr. is one of seven players in DI this season to score 45 points, and one of five to do it in a regulation length game. He joins Dennis Parker Jr. of Radford (53), Dominique Daniels Jr. of California Baptist (47, OT), Javontae Campbell of Bowling Green (47, OT), Paul McNeil Jr. of NC State (47), Keaton Wagler of Illinois (46) and Dontae Horne of Prairie View A&M (46).

Louisville is one of four programs that has logged at least three games of 18+ made 3's, joining Cornell (4 games), Charleston Southern (3) and VMI (3).

Louisville has had five games of at least 24 assists, the first time since 2010-11 that the program has had multiple games of 24+ assists; the Cardinals had five games of at 24+ assists that season. Louisville is one of 14 teams in 2025-26 as of Feb. 15 to have five games or more of at least 24 assists. Louisville has had 10 games of 20+ assists, also one of 20 teams in the nation to do so.

Louisville's 118 points against NC State on Feb. 9 were the most points scored in a game by the Cardinals since UofL defeated Morehead State 119-61 on Dec. 6, 1995. It was UofL's sixth game of 100 points or more this year, tying the record for most 100-point games in a single season, previoulsy set by the 1977-78 team.

Against Memphis on Dec. 13, Louisville had four different players with at least three 3-pointers apiece for the first time since Nov. 22, 2010 when the Cards played Chattanooga

Louisville is one of four programs that has logged at least three games of 18+ made 3's, joining Cornell (4 games), Charleston Southern (3) and VMI (3).

Louisville netted 20 3-pointers against NJIT on Nov. 26, the second-most made 3's in a single game in program history. It was just the second time ever the Cardinals have made at least 20 3's in a game.

Ryan Conwell’s stat line against NC State is one of just four instances since at least 2010-11 where a DI player logged at least 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes or less. He did it one other time this year, and his teammate Adrian Wooley did it at a previous stop with Kennesaw State.

Freshman Mikel Brown Jr. has logged seven 20-point games, the most ever in a single season by a Louisville freshman.

Both Ryan Conwell and Mikel Brown Jr. represent Louisville on the preseason Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Watch List. Conwell is also on the Lute Olsen Early Season List while Brown is on the Midseason List for the John Wooden Award.

UofL has three Cardinals on the roster that have scored over 1,000 DI points: Ryan Conwell (1,814), Isaac McKneely (1,373) and J’Vonne Hadley (1,302).

There are 14 players who returned to DI this season that started the season with at least 175 made 3-pointers with a career 3-point field goal percentage of 38% or more; Ryan Conwell and Isaac McKneely are two of those 14 players.

Georgia Tech

Last time out: Virginia’s hot-shooting in the first half was too much for the Yellow Jackets to overcome as No. 14 Virginia opened a 35 point lead in the first half. Virginia shot 56.4 percent (22-39) in the first 20 minutes, including converting 10 of 18 (55.6%) from threepoint distance, to lead 59-27 at halftime

Georgia Tech has taken two of the last three meetings against Louisville and looks to extend its win streak to two-straight in the series on Saturday for the first time since 1997.

Georgia Tech will split its four remaining regular season games between between the comforts of Atlanta and the road beginning at Louisville on Saturday

Tech began a stretch of playing two consecutive NCAA NET Quad 1 opponents on Wednesday against Virginia before visiting Louisville this weekend. Just a few weeks ago, Tech played a stretch against four-straight Quad 1 opponents.

Of its four remaining games, Georgia Tech will meet two Quad 1 opponents, one NCAA NET Quad 2 opponent and one Quad 3. Tech seeks its second Quad 1 win on Saturday having picked up its first at NC State

Georgia Tech has met four nationally ranked opponents this season and seeks its first top-25 win of the campaign.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-10 against top-25 teams under Damon Stoudamire in three seasons (including a win over Clemson that was ranked No. 21 in the coaches poll but unranked in the AP poll at the time).

Georgia Tech looks to pick up its third win of 2026 and first win in February on Saturday. A win would be the 20th ACC victory under Stoudamire in his tenure.

Three Yellow Jackets are averaging double-figures through 27 games paced by Kowacie Reeves Jr. (15.1 ppg), Baye Ndongo (12.5 ppg) and Lamar Washington (10.1 ppg). Akai Fleming (9.5 ppg) and Mouhamed Sylla (9.6 ppg) are just outside.

Tech has never had its entire roster available for an ACC game this season. Dyllan Thompson has not played in a game the entire season due to injury. Mouhamed Sylla has missed 11 ACC games, while Peyton Marshall has been sidelined for eight ACC games, all due to injury.

Baye Ndongo is the only Jacket to have started all 14 ACC games for Tech. Kowacie Reeves Jr. had started all ACC games until he was sidelined due to illness at Stanford and Lamar Washington has started 13.

Tech has had no player appear in every game this season. Kam Craft and Akai Fleming have both appeared in 26 of Tech’s 27 games, while Chas Kelley III, Jaeden Mustaf, Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Lamar Washington have seen action in 25.

Junior Baye Ndongo has faced Louisville twice in his career and averaged 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 points per game. Ndongo’s best performance came last season in McCamish Pavilion with a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Lamar Washington also faced Louisville as a freshman at Texas Tech in the Maui Jim Invitational, playing 22:55 minutes off the bench and finishing with seven rebounds, four points and one steal. Washington helped then-No. 21 Texas Tech to a dominating 70-38 win over Louisville on 11/22/22.

Georgia Tech has had 19 games this season decided by 15 points or less, including 11 by 10 points or less and five by five points or less

On an eight-game skid, the Yellow Jackets look to get back to winning ways on Saturday. The losing streak marks the longest since a 9-game ACC skid in 2022-23.

Georgia Tech is 9-1 this season when holding its opponent to under 40.0% shooting from the floor - it’s only loss coming at Virginia Tech. Alternatively, the Jackets are 2-15 when opponents shoot over 40.0% from the field, including an 0-6 mark when shooting over 50.0%

The Jackets have held 10 opponents to 40 percent or under from the floor, most recently Virginia Tech (33.8%)

For the fifth time in ACC play, and sixth overall, Tech shot over 45.0% from the field at Notre Dame and could not pull out the victory. In Stoudamire’s three seasons, Tech has done so 15 times (four in 2024-25; five in 2023-24)

Tech has held four ACC opponents to under 30% from three-point range, most recently UNC (25.8%), and eight total under 40.0%

Overall this season, the Jackets have held 10 opponents to under 30% from 3-point distance and 19 to under 40%

In Georgia Tech wins, the Yellow Jackets are shooting on average 48.0 percent from the field, while its opponents average 35.5 percent.

Georgia Tech tends to spread its offense and any player can contribute on any night. The Jackets have had at least two players reach double-figures in every game this season, and 15 games with four or more. In four games, five have reached 10-plus and one game with six.

Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Brett Davis - Imagn Images

