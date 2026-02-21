Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech | Game 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program saw their recent momentum come to an end in their last time out, and they'll be hoping to get back in the right direction later today, hosting Georgia Tech for their penultimate home game of the regular season.

The Cardinals entered their game at SMU this past Tuesday riding a five-game winning streak, but saw that streak get snapped in Dallas, falling 95-85 to be denied the regular season sweep over the Mustangs. Louisville not only allowed their most points under head coach Pat Kelsey, SMU's 58.5 shooting percentage was also the most in Kelsey's two years at the helm.

The loss came despite a game-high 29 points from Mikel Brown Jr., plus 14 points from J'Vonne Hadley. While the duo combined to shoot 17-of-28, the rest of UofL was only 13-of-39. Not to mention the Cards logged a season-worst 12 turnovers - including 12 in the second half alone.

As for the Yellow Jackets, year three under head coach Damon Stoudamire has been anything but promising. At 2-12 in league play, Georgia Tech currently sits in dead last in the ACC standings. Tech is a ghastly 2-16 against Quad 1-3 teams, with their only two wins being a 65-53 home win over Boston College, and a surprising 78-74 victory at NC State.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time.

