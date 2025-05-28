Louisville Men's Basketball's 2025-26 Home/Away ACC Opponents Announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program is still in the process of putting together their non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 season, they now know who they will host and who they will have to travel to in conference play for year two under head coach Pat Kelsey.
On Wednesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference released the home and away opponent designations for their 2025-26 conference schedule. Previously a 20-game conference slate, this upcoming season will feature just 18 regular season ACC games for each member.
Louisville will take on Boston College, Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech at home; while going on the road to face Cal, Clemson, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Stanford and Wake Forest.
The Cardinals will play SMU and Duke twice for home and away games, with the Mustangs being their permanent primary partner and the Blue Devils being their variable partner for this season. As part of the scheduling format, they will not play Florida State this upcoming season.
Dates, tip-off times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.
Louisville is coming off of a successful year one under Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year. UofL made their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 - although it resulted in a first round exit to Creighton.
Not long after the end of the season, Kelsey and his staff immediately got to work constructing next year's roster. They added three top-25 transfers in Ryan Conwell, Isaac McKneely and Adrian Wooley, while top-25 Class of 2025 prospects Mikel Brown Jr. and Sananda Fru are joining the fold. Additionally, J'Vonne Hadley and Kasean Pryor are both taking advantage of extra years of eligibility.
