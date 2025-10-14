Louisville MBB Picked to Finish Second in 2025-26 ACC Preseason Poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025-26 Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball preseason poll and All-ACC team was released Tuesday, and Louisville was selected to finish second in the conference race, according to a vote of media members across the league.
Duke was chosen as the favorite to win the ACC title this season, with North Carolina, NC State and Virginia rounding out the top five behind Louisville.
NC State's Darrion Williams earned Preseason ACC Player of the Year honors, whereas Duke's Cameron Boozer was tabbed as the Preseason ACC Rookie of the Year. Additionally, Louisville guards Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell were both named preseason First-Team All-ACC selections.
Louisville is coming off of a successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year. UofL made their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 - although it resulted in a first round exit to Creighton.
Not long after the end of the season, Kelsey and his staff immediately got to work constructing next year's roster. They added three top-25 transfers in Ryan Conwell, Isaac McKneely and Adrian Wooley, while top-25 Class of 2025 prospects Mikel Brown Jr. and Sananda Fru are joining the fold. Additionally, J'Vonne Hadley and Kasean Pryor are both taking advantage of extra years of eligibility.
Louisville's season-opener against South Carolina State is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 3 at the KFC Yum! Center.
ACC Men’s Basketball Tipoff - 2025-26 Preseason Poll and All-ACC Team
First-place votes in parentheses; 49 total voters
1. Duke (34), 866
2. Louisville (15), 842
3. North Carolina, 741
4. NC State, 710
5. Virginia, 623
6. SMU, 616
7. Clemson, 510
8. Miami, 500
9. Syracuse, 489
10. Notre Dame, 477
11. Wake Forest, 412
12. Virginia Tech, 355
13. Georgia Tech, 315
14. Pitt, 301
15. Florida State, 221
16. California, 156
17. Stanford, 138
18. Boston College, 107
Preseason ACC Player of the Year
Darrion Williams, NC State, 23 votes
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 19
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 2
J.J. Starling, Syracuse, 2
Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 1
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 1
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 1
Preseason ACC Rookie of the Year
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 43 votes
Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 3
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 2
Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Tech, 1
Preseason All-ACC Team
First Team
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 46
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 46
Darrion Williams, NC State, 45
Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 36
Ryan Conwell, Louisville, 36
Second Team
Isaiah Evans, Duke, 24
Boopie Miller, SMU, 27
J.J. Starling, Syracuse, 27
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 24
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 24
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)
