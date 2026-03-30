Louisville Men's Basketball 2025-26 Transfer Tracker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025-26 college basketball season is nearly wrapped up, so that means just one thing: it's transfer portal season.

Apr. 7 will mark the first day of the 15-day transfer window for men's college basketball, meaning that players across the sport have until Apr. 21 to officially enter the portal.

The Louisville men's basketball might not have to recruit an entirely new roster ahead of the 2026-27 season, which will be year three under head coach Pat Kelsey, but there are a handful of open roster spot that will have to be filled via the portal - especially considering their lack of commitments in their 2026 recruiting class. There's also the possibility of a returner opting to transfer as well.

This post will be consistently updated when either a current Louisville player enters the portal, or the Cardinals land a player via the portal. Bookmark this page for future reference.

Transferring In (0)

This section will be updated when Louisville lands their first transfer portal commitment.

Transferring Out (1)

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) makes a slam dunk during the second half against the South Florida Bulls during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Sananda Fru

Position: Forward/Center

Year: Junior

Transfer Date: Mar. 30, 2026

New School: To Be Determined

The 6-foot-11, 250-pound big man was Louisville's top front court option in head coach Pat Kelsey's second year at the helm. Playing in all 35 games, Fru averaged 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game - both of which led the team - and was their fifth-leading scorer at 9.0 points per game. His 76.5 two-point field goal percentage not only led the ACC, it was second in all of D1 (Santa Clara's Bukky Oboye - 77.3).

However, as the season went on, Fru's overall efficiency took a step backwards. After averaging 10.6 points and 6.6 rebounds over the first 23 games of the season, it dwindled down to just 5.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the final 11. In fact, after starting the first 29 games of the season, Kelsey had Fru come off the bench over the last six games, instead starting forward Vangelis Zougris.

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(Photo of Louie: Bob Donnan - Imagn Images)