Mets vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

The New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals both got off to a 2-1 start to their 2026 MLB seasons, and now they'll face off in a three-game National League series starting on Monday night.

The Cardinals' offense has gotten off to a hot start, scoring six-plus runs in all three games so far. Can they keep that level of offense going tonight? Let's take a look.

Mets vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets -1.5 (+110)

Cardinals +1.5 (-135)

Moneyline

Mets -150

Cardinals +125

Total

OVER 9 (+100)

UNDER 9 (-120)

Mets vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers

New York: Clay Holmes, RHP (12-8, 3.53 ERA)

St. Louis: Kyle Leahy, RHP (4-2, 3.07 ERA)

Mets vs. Cardinals How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Busch Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SNY, Cardinals.TV

Mets record: 2-1

Cardinals record: 2-1

Mets vs. Cardinals Best Prop Bet

Clay Holmes UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (+102) via FanDuel

The St. Louis Cardinals' offense has been great to start the season, and one of the areas they excelled in was plate discipline. The Cardinals have a strikeout rate of just 13.7% through their first three games, the lowest in the Majors. Now, they face Clay Holmes, whose strikeout rate fell from 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 2024 to 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings last season. Those two factors combined could lead to him staying UNDER 3.5 strikeouts tonight.

Mets vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick

I think the total in tonight's game is a bit too high. The Cardinals' offense may still be good, but they have a tough pitching matchup tonight in Holmes, who has had a sub-3.6 ERA in two straight seasons. Kyle Leahy also had a strong season last year, sporting a 3.07 ERA in 88 innings pitched in 2025.

It's also worth noting that the Mets rank outside the top 10 in OPS through their first three games of the season.

Let's trust the pitching and bet the UNDER tonight.

Pick: UNDER 9 (-120) via BetMGM

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