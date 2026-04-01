Louisville Women's Basketball 2025-26 Transfer Tracker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We have just one weekend left in the 2025-26 season, so like the men's side, it's now transfer portal season for women's college hoops.

Apr. 6 will mark the first day of the 15-day transfer window for women's college basketball, meaning that players across the sport have until Apr. 20 to officially enter the portal.

Fortunately, the Louisville women's basketball program will not have to bring in a massive portal haul. Head coach Jeff Walz already announced that five players - Imari Berry, Elif Istanbulluoglu, Grace Mbugua and Mackenly Randolph, Tajianna Roberts - would all be returning, and UofL also has three incoming freshmen. But, as always, there will likely be some new additions via the portal, while the possibility remains of another returner opting to transfer as well.

This post will be consistently updated when either a current Louisville player enters the portal, or the Cardinals land a player via the portal. Bookmark this page for future reference.

Transferring In (1)

Mar 28, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zamareya Jones (3) shoots during the first half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the LSU Lady Tigers at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Zamareya Jones

Position: Guard

Year: Sophomore

Transfer Date: Apr. 14, 2026

Previous School: NC State

The 5-foot-7 guard put together a fantastic sophomore campaign, averaging 14.9 points, 3.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 42.1 percent in 31 games and 30 starts. Jones was also one of the more prolific three-point shooters in the ACC, making the ninth-most threes (66), attempting the 10th-most (186) and posting the sixth-best three point shooting percentage (36.6) in the league.

Transferring Out (4)

Mar 1, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Skylar Jones (23) dribbles against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Malaya Cowles (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Skylar Jones

Position: Guard

Year: Junior

Transfer Date: Mar. 20, 2026

New School: To Be Determined

Jones is not a traditional transfer portal entry, but we will include her here. Just prior to the NCAA Tournament, head coach Jeff Walz announced that she was no longer with the team, and that the move was "best for both parties."

The 6-foot-0 junior guard/forward had been a key piece of Louisville's rotation during the 2025-26 season. Playing in the first 34 games of the season, Jones was averaging the most steals on the team at 1.5 per game, on top of the fifth-most points on the team at 8.4 per game. She also put up 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, and also shot 44.6 from the field as well as 30.8 percent on three-point attempts.

Louisville forward Isla Juffermans (15) blocks NC State guard Saniya Rivers (22) from the lane during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 15 2024 in Louisville Ky. | Timothy D. Easley/Special to the Courier-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Isla Juffermans

Position: Forward

Year: Sophomore

Transfer Date: Mar. 30, 2026

New School: To Be Determined

The 6-foot-4 post player saw minimal on-court time during two seasons with the Cardinals. As a true freshman in 2024-25, Juffermans saw action in 24 games, averaging 2.3 and 1.7 rebounds across 6.9 minutes played in the process. However, she did not make a single appearance due to an unspecified leg injury this past season.

Mar 28, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Anaya Hardy (9) shoots a free throw during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Anaya Hardy

Position: Forward

Year: Sophomore

Transfer Date: Mar. 31, 2026

New School: To Be Determined

While the 6-foot-3 forward started 27 games and made appearances in 35 of the Cardinals' 37 total games this season, she didn't have as big of a role as you might think. She only averaged 11.3 minutes per game, good for just eighth on the team, averaging only 4.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game as a result.

Louisville Cardinals guard Peyton Bradley (20) drives up the court as head coach Jeff Walz watches during the Cards' practice. October 22, 2025. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Peyton Bradley

Position: Guard

Year: Freshman

Transfer Date: Apr. 2, 2026

New School: To Be Determined

The Brandenburg, Ky. native and former Meade County star didn't see much playing time during her first season in college. Bradley played in just nine games, averaging only 3.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, while also shooting 35.3 percent from the field.

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(Photo of Jeff Walz: Chris Jones - Imagn Images)