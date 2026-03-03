Three Cardinals Earn 2025-26 All-ACC Honors

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville women's basketball sophomore guard Imari Berry was named ACC Sixth Player of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday evening. She becomes the second Louisville player to be named ACC Sixth Player of the Year after Dana Evans claimed the honor in the 2018-19 season.

Berry was one of three Louisville players that also received All-ACC honors from the coaches and Blue Ribbon Panel. Laura Ziegler was named First Team All-ACC by both groups, Tajianna Roberts was named First Team All-ACC by the coaches and Second Team All-ACC by the Blue Ribbon Panel. Berry was named Second Team All-ACC by the Blue Ribbon Panel.

Berry was tied with Ziegler in leading the Cards in scoring in ACC games with the pair both averaging 11.4 points per game. Berry put up the most points by a Louisville player this season when she scored a career-high 33 points and added 12 rebounds in the 88-80 overtime win over NC State. Berry was the only player eligible for Sixth Player of the year to score 30 points or more in a game this season. Berry also led all eligible guards for Sixth Player with 4.6 rebounds per game in ACC play. When Dana Evans won the award back in 2018-19, she averaged 10.1 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds in ACC games.

Ziegler also led the Cardinals in rebounding with 7.1 rebounds per game in ACC play to go with the 11.4 points per game. Ziegler was second on the squad with 3.3 assists per game in ACC contests. Ziegler has tallied multiple assists in 15 of the 18 ACC games and tied a season-high with seven assists twice against ACC opponents. She scored in double figures in seven-straight games during the heart of ACC play, including two 20-point outings in road wins over Stanford and Syracuse. She had a season-best 22 points in each of the two road wins over the Cardinal and Orange.

Roberts was the Cardinals leading scorer in the regular season with 11.5 points per game and has a team-best 21 games with 10 points or more this season. In ACC play, she led the team with 3.5 assists per game and was one of four players to average 10 points or more (10.1). Roberts had multiple assists in 14 of the 18 ACC games, including a career-high seven in the road win over Miami. She had four or more assists in 10 of the 18 ACC games this season.

Berry, Roberts and Ziegler along with the entire Louisville squad is preparing for the 2026 Ally ACC Championship, which starts later this week. Hosted at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia, the Cardinals are the No. 2 overall seed and have a double bye heading into the tournament. The Cardinals first game is set for Friday, March 6 at 5 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast on ESPN2. Louisville will face either the No. 7 seed Syracuse, No. 10 seed Cal or the No. 15 seed Wake Forest in the quarterfinals.

