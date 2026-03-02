Louisville Secures No. 2 Seed for ACC Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the conclusion of the regular season following Sunday's slate of games across the Atlantic Coast Conference, the bracket for the league's women's basketball tournament is now officially set.

Sporting a conference record of 15-3 (and 25-6 overall), Louisville barely missed out earning a share of the regular season title, but still earned the No. 2 seed for the ACC Tournament. The Cardinals will open postseason play on Friday, Mar. 6 at 5:00 p.m. EST, and face the winner of seventh-seeded Syracuse vs. 10th-seeded Cal/15th-seeded Wake Forest.

Louisville took down all three of their potential matchups during the regular season. The Cardinals defeated the Golden Bears 71-59 back on Feb. 1 during their trip to the West Coast, defeated the Orange 84-64 at the JMA Wireless Dome two games later on Feb. 8, and took down the Demon Deacons 86-67 at the KFC Yum! Center back on Feb. 12.

While the Cardinals have lost two pf their last three heading into the ACC tournament, they have still put together an excellent campaign in head coach Jeff Walz's 19th year at the helm. Louisville started conference play at 11-0 for their longest undefeated start to ACC play since joining the conference, fired off a 14-game win streak during the middle portion of the year, and three of their losses are to teams ranked in the top-20 of the AP Poll.

Four players for Louisville are averaging double figures scoring, led by 11.5 points per game from sophomore guard Tajianna Roberts. Senior forward Laura Ziegler is a potential All-ACC pick at 11.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, and junior forward Elif Istanbulluoglu is in the mix for ACC Most Improved Player at 10.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Louisville is 16-10 all-time in the ACC Tournament and 8-33 in the ACC Quarterfinals. The Cardinals sport a 27-17 record in conference tournaments under Walz, winning the ACC Championship in 2018 and reaching seven league title games since his hiring in 2007.

The ACC Tournament is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Mar. 4. The first and second round will be televised on the ACC Network, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be split between the ACC Network and ESPN2, with the ACC Championship taking place on Sunday, Mar. 8 at 1:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

(Photo of Jeff Walz: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

