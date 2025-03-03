Louisville Secures No. 6 Seed for ACC Tournament
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the conclusion of the regular season following Sunday's slate of games across the Atlantic Coast Conference, the bracket for the league's women's basketball tournament is now officially set.
Sporting a conference record of 13-5 (and 20-9 overall), Louisville barely missed out on clinching a double bye, instead earning the No. 6 seed for the ACC Tournament. The Cardinals will open postseason play on Thursday, Mar. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EST on the ACC Network, and face the winner of 11th-seeded Stanford and 14th-seeded Clemson
Louisville took down both Clemson and Stanford during the regular season, both at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals earned a 75-65 victory against the Cardinal on Feb. 9, then took down the Tigers 78-52 on Feb. 27.
The Cardinals didn't have their best start to the 2024-25 season, going just 6-5 over the first month-plus. But since that rocky beginning, Louisville has gone 14-4, taking down four ranked teams in the process. UofL was able to clinch their 15th consecutive 20-win season, and 17th overall in 18 seasons under head coach Jeff Walz.
Louisville is 15-9 all-time in the ACC Tournament and 8-2 in the ACC Quarterfinals. The Cardinals sport a 26-16 record in conference tournaments under Walz, winning the ACC Championship in 2018 and reaching seven league title games since his hiring in 2007.
The ACC Tournament is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Mar. 5. The first and second round will be televised on the ACC Network, the quarterfinals and semifinals will be split between the ACC Network and ESPN2, with the ACC Championship taking place on Sunday, Mar. 9 at 1:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.
