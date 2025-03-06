Louisville to Open ACC Tournament Against Clemson
GREENSBORO, N.C. - After missing out on a double-bye in the ACC Tournament, the Louisville women's basketball program now knows their first opponent in postseason play.
The sixth-seeded Cardinals (20-9, 13-5 ACC) will open up the 2025 ACC Tournament against 14th-seeded Clemson on Thursday, Mar. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EST in the Second Round, following their 63-46 upset win over 11th-seeded Stanford on Wednesday.
Louisville took down Clemson in their lone regular season matchup, winning 78-52 back on Feb. 27 at the KFC Yum! Center. Five players finished in double figures scoring, led by Tajianna Roberts' 19 points, and the Cardinals held the Tigers to just 32.1 shooting from the field.
The Cardinals didn't have their best start to the 2024-25 season, going just 6-5 over the first month-plus. But since that rocky beginning, Louisville has gone 14-4, taking down four ranked teams in the process. UofL was able to clinch their 15th consecutive 20-win season, and 17th overall in 18 seasons under head coach Jeff Walz.
Louisville is 15-9 all-time in the ACC Tournament and 8-2 in the ACC Quarterfinals. The Cardinals sport a 26-16 record in conference tournaments under Walz, winning the ACC Championship in 2018 and reaching seven league title games since his hiring in 2007.
(Photo of Jeff Walz, Olivia Cochran: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
