Louisville Men's Basketball's 2026-27 Home/Away ACC Opponents Announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season is still very much a work in progress, but head coach Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals now know who they will host and who they will have to travel to whenever they kick off conference play.

On Wednesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference released the home and away opponent designations for their 2026-27 conference schedule. This will be the second season that the ACC will feature an 18-game conference slate after previously being at 20 games.

Louisville will take on Cal, Clemson, Duke, Miami, Pitt, Stanford and Wake Forest at home; while going on the road to face Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

The Cardinals will play SMU and North Carolina twice for home and away games, with the Mustangs being their permanent primary partner and the Tar Heels being their variable partner for this season. As part of the scheduling format, they will not play Notre Dame this upcoming season.

Dates, tip-off times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.

Year three under Kelsey is still months away, but the schedule is slowly but surely coming together. So far in the non-conference portion, they'll play at Kentucky and Memphis, neutral site matchups against Baylor and Cincinnati, a to-be-determined opponent in the ACC/SEC Challenge, and at least three games in the Player's Era Men's Championship.

On the heels of a very successful year one under Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

Despite losing 11 players from that roster, once again, Louisville is generating high amounts of offseason buzz - and for good reason. The Cardinals' six-man transfer portal class, headlined by Kansas big man and No. 1 transfer Flory Bidunga, is ranked as the top portal class in the sport. Their three-man high school recruiting class is led by five-star center Obinna Ekezie Jr., and they bring back starting guard Adrian Wooley as well.

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(Photo of Louie: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)