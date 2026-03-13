Louisville Report

What is Louisville's NCAA Tournament Resume?

The Cardinals head into Selection Sunday as a stone cold lock to make the Big Dance.
Matthew McGavic|
The Louisville Cardinal mascot flexes before the game against South Carolina State at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night, Nov. 3, 2025.
The Louisville Cardinal mascot flexes before the game against South Carolina State at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night, Nov. 3, 2025. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2025-26 regular season and 2026 ACC Tournament now in the rear mirror, next up for the Louisville men's basketball program is the NCAA Tournament. The Cardinals are a stone cold lock to make the Big Dance in year two under head coach Pat Kelsey, and will officially learn their draw on Selection Sunday - which is set for Sunday, Mar. 15 at 6:00 p.m. EST.

Below is Louisville's NCAA Tournament resume, complete with records, relevant stats and metrics, and a full quad-by-quad breakdown of their resume:

*updated Mar. 13, 2026 at 10:05 a.m. EST*

Records

  • Overall Record: 23-10
  • Home Record: 15-2
  • Away Record: 4-7
  • Neutral Record: 4-1
  • Conference Record: 11-7
  • Non-Con Record: 11-2
  • Quad 1 Record: 7-10 (1-8 in 1A)
  • Quad 2 Record: 5-0
  • Quad 3 Record: 4-0
  • Quad 4 Record: 7-0

Basic Stats

  • Scoring Offense: 84.7
  • Scoring Defense: 72.0
  • Scoring Margin: 12.5
  • Field Goal Percentage: 47.0
  • Three-Point Field Goal Percentage: 35.7
  • Effective Field Goal Percentage: 56.4
  • Defensive Field Goal Percentage: 42.4
  • Defensive Three-Point Field Goal Percentage: 32.7
  • Defensive Effective Field Goal Percentage: 48.8
  • Rebounding Average: 38.5
  • Off. Rebounding Average: 11.3
  • Def. Rebounding Average: 27.1
  • Rebounding Margin: 5.3
  • Assists Per Game: 17.1
  • Turnovers Per Game: 11.6
  • Turnover Margin: 0.2
  • Assist-to-Turnover Ratio: 1.47

Advanced Metrics

  • NET: 16th
  • WAB: 24th
  • SOS: 39th
  • SOR: 27th
  • BPI: 11th
  • KenPom: 17th
  • Torvik: 16th
  • EvanMiya: 20th

Resume Breakdown

Quad 1A (H: 1-15, N: 1-25, A: 1-40)

  • (1) at Duke, 52-83
  • (1) vs. Duke, 73-84
  • (13) vs. Virginia, 70-79
  • (17) at Arkansas, 80-89
  • (19) at Tennessee, 62-83
  • (24) at North Carolina, 74-77
  • (30) at Miami, 92-89
  • (34) at Clemson, 75-80
  • (37) at SMU, 85-95

Quad 1B (H: 16-30, N: 26-50, A: 41-74)

  • (26) vs. Kentucky, 96-88
  • (30) vs Miami, 73- 78*
  • (37) vs. SMU, 62-58*
  • (41) vs. Indiana, 87-78*
  • (49) vs. Cincinnati, 74-64*
  • (61), at Stanford, 76-80
  • (67) at Wake Forest, 88-80
  • (68) at California, 9070

Quad 2 (H: 31-75, N: 51-100, A: 76-135)

  • (35) vs. NC State, 118-77
  • (37) vs. SMU, 88-74
  • (51) vs. Baylor, 82-71*
  • (55) vs. Virginia Tech, 85-71
  • (104) at Pitt,100-59

Quad 3 (H: 76-160, N: 101-200, A: 136-240)

  • (85) vs. Syracuse, 77-62
  • (93) vs. Notre Dame, 76-65
  • (134) vs. Memphis, 99-73
  • (156) vs. Boston College, 75-62

Quad 4 (H: 161-365, N: 201-365, A: 241-365)

  • (169) vs. Georgia Tech, 87-70
  • (194) vs. Montana, 94-54
  • (231) vs. Ohio, 106-81
  • (237) vs. Eastern Michigan, 87-46
  • (327) vs. NJIT, 104-47
  • (348) vs. Jackson State, 106-70
  • (356) vs. South Carolina State, 104-45

*neutral court matchup

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(Photo of Louie: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

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Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

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