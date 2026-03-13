What is Louisville's NCAA Tournament Resume?
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LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2025-26 regular season and 2026 ACC Tournament now in the rear mirror, next up for the Louisville men's basketball program is the NCAA Tournament. The Cardinals are a stone cold lock to make the Big Dance in year two under head coach Pat Kelsey, and will officially learn their draw on Selection Sunday - which is set for Sunday, Mar. 15 at 6:00 p.m. EST.
Below is Louisville's NCAA Tournament resume, complete with records, relevant stats and metrics, and a full quad-by-quad breakdown of their resume:
*updated Mar. 13, 2026 at 10:05 a.m. EST*
Records
- Overall Record: 23-10
- Home Record: 15-2
- Away Record: 4-7
- Neutral Record: 4-1
- Conference Record: 11-7
- Non-Con Record: 11-2
- Quad 1 Record: 7-10 (1-8 in 1A)
- Quad 2 Record: 5-0
- Quad 3 Record: 4-0
- Quad 4 Record: 7-0
Basic Stats
- Scoring Offense: 84.7
- Scoring Defense: 72.0
- Scoring Margin: 12.5
- Field Goal Percentage: 47.0
- Three-Point Field Goal Percentage: 35.7
- Effective Field Goal Percentage: 56.4
- Defensive Field Goal Percentage: 42.4
- Defensive Three-Point Field Goal Percentage: 32.7
- Defensive Effective Field Goal Percentage: 48.8
- Rebounding Average: 38.5
- Off. Rebounding Average: 11.3
- Def. Rebounding Average: 27.1
- Rebounding Margin: 5.3
- Assists Per Game: 17.1
- Turnovers Per Game: 11.6
- Turnover Margin: 0.2
- Assist-to-Turnover Ratio: 1.47
Advanced Metrics
- NET: 16th
- WAB: 24th
- SOS: 39th
- SOR: 27th
- BPI: 11th
- KenPom: 17th
- Torvik: 16th
- EvanMiya: 20th
Resume Breakdown
Quad 1A (H: 1-15, N: 1-25, A: 1-40)
- (1) at Duke, 52-83
- (1) vs. Duke, 73-84
- (13) vs. Virginia, 70-79
- (17) at Arkansas, 80-89
- (19) at Tennessee, 62-83
- (24) at North Carolina, 74-77
- (30) at Miami, 92-89
- (34) at Clemson, 75-80
- (37) at SMU, 85-95
Quad 1B (H: 16-30, N: 26-50, A: 41-74)
- (26) vs. Kentucky, 96-88
- (30) vs Miami, 73- 78*
- (37) vs. SMU, 62-58*
- (41) vs. Indiana, 87-78*
- (49) vs. Cincinnati, 74-64*
- (61), at Stanford, 76-80
- (67) at Wake Forest, 88-80
- (68) at California, 9070
Quad 2 (H: 31-75, N: 51-100, A: 76-135)
- (35) vs. NC State, 118-77
- (37) vs. SMU, 88-74
- (51) vs. Baylor, 82-71*
- (55) vs. Virginia Tech, 85-71
- (104) at Pitt,100-59
Quad 3 (H: 76-160, N: 101-200, A: 136-240)
- (85) vs. Syracuse, 77-62
- (93) vs. Notre Dame, 76-65
- (134) vs. Memphis, 99-73
- (156) vs. Boston College, 75-62
Quad 4 (H: 161-365, N: 201-365, A: 241-365)
- (169) vs. Georgia Tech, 87-70
- (194) vs. Montana, 94-54
- (231) vs. Ohio, 106-81
- (237) vs. Eastern Michigan, 87-46
- (327) vs. NJIT, 104-47
- (348) vs. Jackson State, 106-70
- (356) vs. South Carolina State, 104-45
*neutral court matchup
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McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic