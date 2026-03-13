What is Louisville's NCAA Tournament Resume?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the 2025-26 regular season and 2026 ACC Tournament now in the rear mirror, next up for the Louisville men's basketball program is the NCAA Tournament. The Cardinals are a stone cold lock to make the Big Dance in year two under head coach Pat Kelsey, and will officially learn their draw on Selection Sunday - which is set for Sunday, Mar. 15 at 6:00 p.m. EST.

Below is Louisville's NCAA Tournament resume, complete with records, relevant stats and metrics, and a full quad-by-quad breakdown of their resume:

*updated Mar. 13, 2026 at 10:05 a.m. EST*

Records

Overall Record : 23-10

: 23-10 Home Record : 15-2

: 15-2 Away Record : 4-7

: 4-7 Neutral Record : 4-1

: 4-1 Conference Record : 11-7

: 11-7 Non-Con Record : 11-2

: 11-2 Quad 1 Record : 7-10 (1-8 in 1A)

: 7-10 (1-8 in 1A) Quad 2 Record : 5-0

: 5-0 Quad 3 Record : 4-0

: 4-0 Quad 4 Record: 7-0

Basic Stats

Scoring Offense : 84.7

: 84.7 Scoring Defense : 72.0

: 72.0 Scoring Margin : 12.5

: 12.5 Field Goal Percentage : 47.0

: 47.0 Three-Point Field Goal Percentage : 35.7

: 35.7 Effective Field Goal Percentage : 56.4

: 56.4 Defensive Field Goal Percentage : 42.4

: 42.4 Defensive Three-Point Field Goal Percentage : 32.7

: 32.7 Defensive Effective Field Goal Percentage : 48.8

: 48.8 Rebounding Average : 38.5

: 38.5 Off. Rebounding Average : 11.3

: 11.3 Def. Rebounding Average : 27.1

: 27.1 Rebounding Margin : 5.3

: 5.3 Assists Per Game : 17.1

: 17.1 Turnovers Per Game : 11.6

: 11.6 Turnover Margin : 0.2

: 0.2 Assist-to-Turnover Ratio: 1.47

Advanced Metrics

NET : 16th

: 16th WAB : 24th

: 24th SOS : 39th

: 39th SOR : 27th

: 27th BPI : 11th

: 11th KenPom : 17th

: 17th Torvik : 16th

: 16th EvanMiya: 20th

Resume Breakdown

Quad 1A (H: 1-15, N: 1-25, A: 1-40)

(1) at Duke, 52-83

(1) vs. Duke, 73-84

(13) vs. Virginia, 70-79

(17) at Arkansas, 80-89

(19) at Tennessee, 62-83

(24) at North Carolina, 74-77

(30) at Miami, 92-89

(34) at Clemson, 75-80

(37) at SMU, 85-95

Quad 1B (H: 16-30, N: 26-50, A: 41-74)

(26) vs. Kentucky, 96-88

(30) vs Miami, 73- 78*

(37) vs. SMU, 62-58*

(41) vs. Indiana, 87-78*

(49) vs. Cincinnati, 74-64*

(61), at Stanford, 76-80

(67) at Wake Forest, 88-80

(68) at California, 9070

Quad 2 (H: 31-75, N: 51-100, A: 76-135)

(35) vs. NC State, 118-77

(37) vs. SMU, 88-74

(51) vs. Baylor, 82-71*

(55) vs. Virginia Tech, 85-71

(104) at Pitt,100-59

Quad 3 (H: 76-160, N: 101-200, A: 136-240)

(85) vs. Syracuse, 77-62

(93) vs. Notre Dame, 76-65

(134) vs. Memphis, 99-73

(156) vs. Boston College, 75-62

Quad 4 (H: 161-365, N: 201-365, A: 241-365)

(169) vs. Georgia Tech, 87-70

(194) vs. Montana, 94-54

(231) vs. Ohio, 106-81

(237) vs. Eastern Michigan, 87-46

(327) vs. NJIT, 104-47

(348) vs. Jackson State, 106-70

(356) vs. South Carolina State, 104-45

*neutral court matchup

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(Photo of Louie: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

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