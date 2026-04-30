Louisville Offers Five-Star '27 Wing Demarcus Henry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is continuing to place an emphasis on pursuing some of the top talent in the Class of 2027.

Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep forward Demarcus Henry, a five-star prospect in the 2027 cycle and the son of former NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, announced Wednesday that he has been offered a scholarship to play for the Cardinals.

Assistant coach Ronnie Hamilton extended Henry the offer, and is serving as his lead recruiter. Henry now holds 14 total scholarship offers, including ones from BYU, Cincinnati, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon and others.

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound wing is a consensus top-20 prospect in the cycle, and is a five-star prospect by two of the three major recruiting services. He ranks as high as the No. 2 small forward and 10th-ranked overall prospect in the nation per ESPN, with the 247Sports Composite placing him at No. 5 and 15, respectively.

Henry recently put together a very good junior campaign for Compass Prep, one which netted him a Second-Team All-Nike EYBL Scholastic honor and MaxPreps Junior All-America honorable mention. He averaged 12.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, helping the Dragons go 25-3 and finish with the No. 4 national ranking.

"Henry’s size, length, and defensive versatility are what could draw next-level decision-makers to him down the road," Babcock Hoops' Samad Hines wrote in his scouting report of Henry. "He can guard multiple positions, switch across the floor, and impact the game with his athleticism and physical tools. He is also an excellent rebounder, consistently using his motor and length to clean the glass."

Henry is the latest example that head coach Pat Kelsey and his staff have not been shy when it comes to recruiting elite talent - especially in the Class of 2027. So far in the cycle, the Cardinals have offered 16 prospects, with 10 of these players being five-stars by the 247Sports Composite - including Henry.

Louisville holds a pair of commitments in this cycle, coming from La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere forward Ferlandes Wright, and Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep guard Isaac Ellis. They've also been extremely active in the recruitment of Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep center Obinna Ekezie Jr., a five-star center who will likely reclassify to the 2026 cycle.

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(Photo of Demarcus Henry via Instagram)