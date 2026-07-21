Odds to Win the NFC in 2026 Season Ahead of Training Camp (Rams, Seahawks, and Eagles Top Odds List)

The NFL season is quickly approaching, and the NFC is loaded from top to bottom. The defending Super Bowl Champions, the Seattle Seahawks, are in great shape to defend their title, but their NFC West rival, the Los Angeles Rams, have loaded up their roster this offseason and now enter the season as Super Bowl favorites.

As a result, the Rams are set as +295 favorites to win the NFC Championship, with an implied probability of 25.32%. The Seahawks are a clear second on the odds list at +600. After the two NFC West teams, there's a group of four teams that are clumped together. Those four teams include the Eagles (+820), Packers (+900), Lions (+930), and 49ers (+960). That means three of the top six teams on the odds list to win the conference come from the NFC West.

There's a gap after the 49ers before the Chicago Bears (+1250) and Dallas Cowboys (+1300). The fourth tier of teams includes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2200) and Minnesota Vikings (+2400). The fifth tier includes the Washington Commanders (+3000), New York Giants (+3500), New Orleans Saints (+3700), and Carolina Panthers. The Atlanta Falcons are by themselves in the sixth tier at +5500, and then the Arizona Cardinals are in a complete league of their own at +20000.

The odds between the best team (+295) and the second-worst team (+5500) are significantly closer than the odds between the AFC's best team, the Ravens at +470, and the second-worst team, the Browns at +8600. That tells us the NFC as a whole is more wide open than we're used to seeing a conference be heading into the season. Could that lead to a postseason filled with surprise teams? Time will tell.

Odds to Win the NFC

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rams +295

Seahawks +600

Eagles +820

Packers +900

Lions +930

49ers +960

Bears +1250

Cowboys +1300

Buccaneers +2200

Vikings +2400

Commanders +3000

Giants +3500

Saints +3700

Panthers +3800

Falcons +5500

Cardinals +20000

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!