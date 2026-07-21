Cardinals vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 21

The St. Louis Cardinals are currently clinging to the final wild-card spot in the National League at 51-48. They'll need to continue to play good baseball if they want to hang on to that spot, with five teams being 2.5 games or fewer back from them.

They'll look to snap their three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels tonight.

Cardinals vs. Angels Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Cardinals -1.5 (+146)

Angels +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline

Cardinals -110

Angels -106

Total

OVER 9 (-118)

UNDER 9 (-104)

Cardinals vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

St. Louis: Matthew Liberatore, LHP (5-6, 5.00 ERA)

Los Angeles: Walbert Urena, RHP (5-7, 2.88 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Cardinals.TV Presented by bet365, ABTV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino

Cardinals record: 51-48

Angels record: 40-61

Cardinals vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Matthew Liberatore OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (+132)

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm betting on Matthew Liberatore to go over his strikeout total:

The Los Angeles Angels have the highest strikeout rate in baseball this season at 25.1%. That number goes up to 26% when facing left-handed pitchers, and that mark increases further to 30.1% when facing left-handed pitchers over the past 30 days. They'll face another lefty tonight in Matthew Liberatore of the St. Louis Cardinals, who has reached 6+ strikeouts in two of his last three starts.

Cardinals vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm looking toward the total and betting on the UNDER. The Angels are starting one of their best pitchers tonight, Walbert Urena, who has a 2.88 ERA.

More importantly, both teams have been horrific offensively over the past 30 days, ranking 26th and 28th in wRC+ in that time frame. Last night's game between these two teams ended at 3-2, and I expect a similar outcome tonight.

Pick: UNDER 9 (-104) via FanDuel

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