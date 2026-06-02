Louisville Officially Announces Addition of Six-Man Transfer Class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has officially signed all six of their incoming transfer portal additions, the program announced Tuesday.

Kansas forward/center Flory Bidunga, USC center Gabe Dynes, Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras, Arkansas wing Karter Knox, Dayton guard De'Shayne Montgomery and Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad comprise of the Cardinals' half dozen portal newcomers. It's the No. 1 transfer class in men's college basketball, according to 247Sports. UofL also announced the additions of their three-man high school recruiting class, meaning all nine newcomers are now official.

The transfer class is headlined by Bidunga, who was the No. 1 player in this year's portal cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound big man put up 13.3 points and a team-best 9.0 rebounds per game in 35 appearances and 34 starts, while also shooting 64.0 percent from the floor - which led the Big 12. Not only was he a First-Team All-Big 12 selection, his 2.6 blocks per game - which was fourth in D1 - led to him being named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

“Flory is a game changer,” head coach Pat Kelsey said in a statement. “He has an elite ability to change the game on the defensive end with his rim protection and physicality in the paint. While there’s no doubt that he’s one of the best lob threats in the country, we believe there is another level to his game offensively that we’re ready to unlock when he steps on campus. He is a true, two-way impactful player that we believe is only scratching the surface of his potential, and we’re glad he’s chosen to be a Louisville Cardinal.”

Shelstad was another elite portal pickup, regarded as the No. 2 point guard and No. 17 overall player in the portal. The 6-foot-0, 170-pound guard only played in 12 games this past season due to a hand injury, but he still averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, all of which were career-highs.

“Jackson is a competitor through and through,” Kelsey said in a statement. “He plays the point guard position with an incredible pace and energy that we believe will excel within our system. Jackson is a selfless player and that allows him to be a primary facilitator on the floor; simultaneously, he is an elite, dynamic scorer that can step up and make shots at the highest level. We’re beyond excited to get him to The Ville this summer.”

Knox was regarded as a top-75 transfer in this cycle, coming in at No. 73 overall, as well as the ninth-ranked small forward. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing ran into a myriad of injuries this past season, but still averaged 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 22 games and 18 starts.

“Karter is as well-rounded of a player as any other player in the portal this cycle,” Kelsey said in a statement. “His size as a big, physical wing is extremely valuable, but it’s his skill set and motor that will allow him to transition seamlessly into our system. He thrives in transition with an ability to attack the rim or knock down shots anywhere on the floor. The versatility and flexibility that he adds to our lineup brings a dimension that has been coveted not only at the collegiate level but at the NBA level as well. We can’t wait to see what he does in a Cardinal uniform.”

As for Folguieras, he comes in as the No. 25 power forward and No. 84 overall player in this year's portal cycle. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward was a key reserve for a Hawkeyes, averaging 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 37 games, while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent on threes.

“Alvaro Folgueiras will be an engine for us,” Kelsey said in a statement. “At 6-10, he possesses a combination of size and skill that is rare and highly coveted. Dynamic on both the perimeter and in the paint, he creates a massive problem for opposing defenses. Alvaro is extremely versatile on the offensive end; and while he’s an efficient scorer, it’s his playmaking prowess that separates him as one of the elite players in college basketball. Alvaro will allow us to continue to spread the floor while affording us the size and defensive tools necessary for competing at the highest level nationally. We are thrilled to welcome Alvaro to Card Nation, and we know that his passion and charisma will be cherished by the Louisville Faithful.”

Montgomery might be outside of the top-100 portal rankings at No. 129 overall (and the No. 11 combo guard), but he was still a four-star transfer. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound shooting guard earned Third-Team All-A10 honors, averaging 13.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 36 starts, while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 33.5 percent on threes.

“De’Shayne is a dog,” Kelsey said in a statment. “On day one, he steps in as a nasty, rugged competitor. He’s a very athletic, two-way guard that simply finds a way to produce. One of the preeminent steal-threats in all of a college basketball, the toughness, anticipation, and ferocity he plays with on the defensive end will be a tone-setter for our program. Offensively, his balance as a decision-maker, shooter, and constant threat on the rim fits our identity to a tee.”

Rounding out the class is Dynes, who returns home as a native of Independence, Ky., and was a three-star transfer. The 7-foot-5, 214-pound big man made 30 appearances and six starts this past season, averaging 2.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 11.9 minutes per game, and also shooting 78.8 percent from the field

“Gabe has a unique combination of size, basketball IQ and mobility,” Kelsey said in a statement. “The combination of intelligence and length makes him a great defender around the rim and a major asset to our team. On the offensive end, we look forward to seeing his growth and development in our system. He runs the floor exceptionally well in transition and his capability as a lob threat constantly puts pressure on opposing defenses. We’re excited to have him join the squad.”

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(Photo of Flory Bidunga: Jay Biggerstaff - Imagn Images)