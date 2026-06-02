Iowa State Transfer, Louisville Target Milan Momcilovic Announces Collegiate Decision

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As it turns out, the Louisville men’s basketball program will not be adding an last-minute cherry on top of their portal class.

Former Iowa State star forward Milan Momcilovic, who has been tied to the Cardinals for the last few weeks, announced Monday night that he has committed to arch rival Kentucky. St. John’s was also in the mix, with Arizona making a last-ditch effort as well.

Momcilovic had also been testing the NBA Draft process ever since he first entered the transfer portal back on Apr. 12. He announced that he would be returning to college with less than three hours until the withdrawal deadline, which was this past Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. EST.

In a vacuum, missing out on Momcilovic is certainly a blow, as he is the elite sniper from deep that Louisville’s roster needs. Starting all 37 games for the Cyclones this past season, the 6-foot-8, 220-pound power forward averaged 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He shot 50.6 percent from the field, with his 48.7 percent shooting on three-point attempts and 136 made threes both leading all of Division I hoops.

That being said, Momcilovic’s decision not to play for Louisville does not make-or-break the upcoming 2026-27 season. In fact, the Cardinals already have the No. 1 transfer portal class in the sport, per 247Sports.

Louisville is welcoming six incoming transfers for year three under Pat Kelsey, which is headlined by Kansas forward/center Flory Bidunga, who is the No. 1 player in the portal. Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad, Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras, Arkansas wing Karter Knox, Dayton guard De'Shayne Montgomery and USC center Gabe Dynes are also in the fold.

Five-star center Obinna Ekezie Jr. and four-star forward Boyuan Zhang headline UofL's 2026 high school recruiting class, which also includes point guard Isaac Ellis. Not to mention that Louisville is also bringing back Adrian Wooley and London Johnson, putting together a roster that, on paper, should be considered a top-five team in men's college basketball heading into the 2026-27 season.

On the heels of a very successful year one under Kelsey, year two for Louisville was up-and-down and overall a slight disappointment. The Cardinals had legitimate preseason Final Four aspirations and were ranked as high as No. 6 in the nation, but ultimately finished the season at 24-11 overall. UofL was able to win their first NCAA Tournament game since 2017 with a first round takedown of USF, before ultimately falling to Michigan State in the next round.

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(Photo of Milan Momcilovic: Kamil Krzaczynski - Imagn Images)