ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. North Carolina

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - There might be three regular season games left before the ACC Tournament gets underway, but the Louisville men's basketball program's stiffest test before the postseason start is nearly here.

In just a couple hours, the Cardinals will return to action just two days after their last time out, this time squaring off with North Carolina for a ranked road matchup in Chapel Hill. Tip-off against the Tar Heels is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Two hours before tip-off, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and Georgia Tech, with the ACC releasing their updated availability report.

Like with the first report, there are no official injury designations on the second report for Louisville. This is the Cardinals' fourth straight conference game in which they have no designations on either injury report.

As for the Tar Heels, the second report once again designated Caleb Wilson as "out." The star freshman forward - who leads UNC in points and rebounds at 19.8 and 9.4, respectively, per game - broke a bone in his non-shooting hand in the game at Miami on Feb. 10.

Standout center Henri Veesaar, who averages 16.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, is listed off the injury report and is good to go against Louisville. He also was injured in the game at Miami, but was able to return for their most recent game at Syracuse.

Below is the full report for both sides:

North Carolina Tar Heels

OUT

#2 James Brown

#8 Caleb Wilson

#40 Ivan Matlekovic

GAME-TIME DECISION

N/A

