Projecting Louisville WBB's NCAA Tournament Draw Ahead of ACC Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While there have been a couple setbacks over the last two weeks, by and large, the Louisville women's basketball program put together a very success 2025-26 regular season.

Year 19 under head coach Jeff Walz saw the Cardinals go 25-6 during the regular season and 15-3 in ACC play, clinching the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament. They started conference play at 11-0 for their longest undefeated start to ACC play since joining the conference, which was part of a 14-game win streak during the middle portion of the year, and three of their losses are to teams ranked in the top-20 of the AP Poll.

Regardless as to what happens in Atlanta for the ACC Tournament this week, Louisville is not only a stone cold lock to make the NCAA Tournament when Selection Sunday rolls around in a week and a half, but a prime candidate to host the first weekend. They have a ranking of No. 13 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) and No. 10 ranking in Wins Above Bubble (WAB), which are the primary metrics that the the NCAA Tournament selection committee uses in part when determining the tournament field.

The only remaining question is who against, and where exactly, the Cards will be kicking off their NCAA Tournament run. Fortunately, bracketology is in full swing with less than two weeks to go until the Field of 68 is revealed, so we have some idea as to what Louisville's NCAA Tournament draw will be.

The most noteworthy and well-respected women's basketball bracketologist, ESPN's Charlie Creme, has the Cardinals as a No. 3 seed and matched up against No. 14 Charleston. This matchup is paired with No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 11 Princeton/Nebraska, with the top seed in the region being UConn.

CBS Sports' Connor Groel not only has Louisville as a No. 3 seed as wellin his most recent update, but also has them squaring off against No. 14 Charleston. This projection also has Baylor as the No. 6 seed (but with North Dakota State as the No. 11 seed) in the paired matchup at the KFC Yum! Center, with UCLA being the No. 1 team in the region.

Keeping up with the theme, Her Hoop State has the Cardinals as a No. 3 seed as well in their latest update. They're pitting UofL against No. 14 Lindenwood, with that matchup paired against - once again - No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 11 Fairfield. UCLA, once again, is the top seed in this region.

As part of College Sports Madness' most recent update, you guessed it, Louisville is a No. 3 seed here too. This projection has them opening the Big Dance with No. 14 McNeese State, and that showdown is paired with No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Villanova/Arizona State. South Carolina is the region's top team.

The Selection Show for the women's basketball NCAA Tournament is set for Sunday, Mar. 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ESPN.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Laura Ziegler, Jeff Walz: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky