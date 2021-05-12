3rd & Central: Episode 7 - The Final Countdown

On this podcast, Matt & Matt discuss Louisville baseball's latest NCAA Tournament resume, and have an open discussion about what the team is capable of.

(Photo of Luke Brown, Cooper Bowman: Justin Krueger via University of Louisville Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On this episode of the '3rd & Central' podcast, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic and Rivals Contributor Matt Sefcovic are taking another look at Louisville baseball's postseason outlook.

The guys recap Louisville's up and down play over the last couple weeks, and take an updated look at the Cardinals' NCAA Tournament resume. They also preview the final two regular-season opponents in North Carolina and Miami, and have an open discussion about what this Louisville team is - and if they can go far in the postseason.

