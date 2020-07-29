Louisville Report
Louisville Granted 45-Day Extension to Respond to Notice of Allegations

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville has requested and received a 45-day extension to respond to the NCAA's Notice of Allegations levied against the men's basketball program back on May 4. This was first reported by The Courier-Journal's Tim Sullivan and later confirmed to Louisville Report by a University of Louisville spokesman.

The University originally had 90 days to respond to the NOA, putting the deadline at August 2. The 45-day extension now pushes that deadline back to September 16.

Louisville received one Level I and three Level II allegations stemming from the recruitment of Brian Bowen and the Adidas pay-for-play scheme during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. None of the allegations pertain to administrators, staff, coaches or players currently on staff.

Both UofL President Neeli Bendapudi & Athletic Director Vince Tyra have previously stated that while the school would accept responsibility for allegations in which they agree with, they would not be hesitant to dispute those they believed were not factually correct.

"We accept responsibility for violations that we are in agreement with, if they are based on undisputed facts" Bendapudi said after the NOA's release. "But we will not hesitate, repeat, we will not hesitate to push back against those allegations that we simply don't believe are supported by facts, or by NCAA law, or by precedent.”

Mike Glazier of the Bond, Schoeneck & King law firm is representing the University during the process. His practice is "concentrated on the representation of colleges, universities, athletics conferences, associations and individuals in NCAA infractions, eligibility and compliance-related matters."

