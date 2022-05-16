Skip to main content

Louisville Makes Top Seven for '23 C Aaron Bradshaw

The five-star big man and teammate of top-ranked prospect D.J. Wagner includes the Cardinals among his top schools.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program has been in hot pursuit of top-ranked Class of 2023 prospect D.J. Wagner, they're also in the running for his top-tier teammate as well

Aaron Bradshaw, a fellow five-star '23 prospect who plays with Wagner for both Camden (N.J.) High School and the NJ Scholars AAU team, revealed his top seven options to On3 on Monday with the Cardinals making the cut.

Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma State, Michigan and UCLA round out the list of schools. Bradshaw is also considering heading to the NBA G-League.

The 7-foot, 210-pound prospect is not only considered one of the top big men in the country, but one of the top players. He ranks as the No. 2 center in the nation - behind only Denver (Colo.) Prep's Baye Fall - and the No. 24 player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite.

The one-two punch of Bradshaw and Wagner made Camden a force to be reckoned last season, guiding them to a 31-3 record, a No. 9 national ranking, and a berth in the NJSIAA Boys Basketball State Championship game.

Bradshaw himself has also been impressive in the Nike EYBL. In eight games between the Orlando, Fla. and Indianapolis, Ind. sessions - the latter of which was attended by Louisville head coach Kenny Payne - he averaged 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 65.6 percent from the field.

He told 247Sports in a recent interview that he "will try" to make a visit to Louisville, and commented on speculation that he and Wagner could be a package recruitment deal.

"I would like to play with him but it's like we don't know where we're going to go," he said. "But I'd love to play with him. We have our own decisions, but that's my brother - he's just a great person."

Louisville currently has just one commitment in the 2023 class, coming from Louisville (Ky.) Male small forward Kaleb Glenn, but they have zeroing in on other targets in the class as well. Over the last week, Payne and the Cardinals have offered both point guard A.J. Johnson and center Xavier Booker.

(Photo of Aaron Bradshaw: Joe Lamberti - USA TODAY Network Atlantic Group / USA TODAY Network)

