ACC Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Athletics

Matthew McGavic

The Atlantic Coast Conference has cancelled all athletics activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, the conference announced in a release on Tuesday. Athletic related activities had previously been indefinitely suspended before the league came to a decision to cancel.

"Following further consultation with the league’s member institutions, and after previously suspending all athletic activities indefinitely, the ACC has made the decision to cancel all athletic related activities including all competition and practice through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. The unanimous decision was made to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19. Each institution will continue to work in accordance with its respective university and state policies related to its individual campus decisions."

- Statement from ACC

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”

The conference's decision to cancel all remaining athletics comes in the wake of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The ACC had originally made the decision to close off their men's basketball tournament to fans, before outright cancelling it the next day. 

Just hours after the ACC and every other Power 5 conference cancelled their tournaments, NCAA President Mark Emmert followed suit and cancelled the remainder of the winter & spring championships, including March Madness.

