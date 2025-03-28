Louisville to Host Top-Ten Transfer Guard for Visit
This story will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The portal has been officially open for less than a week, but the Louisville men's basketball program is already in line to host their first transfer visitor.
Former Kennesaw State guard Adrian Wooley, a top-ten transfer currently available in the portal, is set to visit the Cardinals today, Friday, Mar. 28, a source confirmed to Louisville Cardinals On SI. The visit was first reported by 247Sports' Travis Branham and On3's Joe Tipton.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound combo guard ranks as the No. 8 transfer currently in the portal by the On3 Industry Ranking.
Wooley might have been just a true freshman this past season, but he made an immediate impact for the Owls, and was one of the best players in Conference-USA this season. Playing in all 33 games while starting all but one, he averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game, while also shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 42.2 percent on three-point attempts.
Not only was Wooley named the Conference-USA Freshman of the Year, the Tuscaloosa, Ala. native also earned First-Team All-CUSA honors as well. Despite KSU being knocked out by Liberty in the semifinals of the conference tournament, he made the All-CUSA Tournament Team as well, totaling 45 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists over two games.
Despite falling to Creighton in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it was still a successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey. Louisville went 27-8 to win as many games as the last three seasons combined, were the runner-up in the ACC after back-to-back last place finishes, and made their first appearance in the Big Dance since 2019.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Basketball: Jared Anderson - Louisville Ca)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky