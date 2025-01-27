Five-Star '25 SG Alijah Arenas Lists Louisville Among Top Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is closing in on yet another top target of theirs in the Class of 2025.
Chatsworth (Calif.) HS shooting guard Alijah Arenas, one of the top remaining uncommitted prospects in the cycle, announced his list of top five schools on Monday with the Cardinals firmly in the mix. Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky and USC also made the cut.
The son of former three-time All-Star and 12-year NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas, Louisville finds themselves in a unique spot with his recruitment. His older sister, Izela, is currently a freshman for the Cardinals' women's basketball team.
"Actually me looking at the school in the first place is because of her," Arenas told 247Sports back in October. "Seeing how great she's doing I feel like it kind of opened the door for me. The way she is playing and is feeling as a person is helping open more doors and the connection is really good."
Landing Arenas would be a massive recruiting win for Louisville, as the 6-foot-6, 195-pound shooting guard is a consensus five-star prospect according to the four major recruiting services. Despite reclassifying from the 2026 cycle, he is still regarded as the No. 7 prospect in the Class of 2025, per the 247Sports Composite. He's also the second-highest ranked uncommitted prospect, behind only fellow UofL target Warrenton (Va.) Highland School forward Nate Ament.
Arenas has been an absolute scoring machine for Chatsworth this season as a junior. In 16 games tracked by MaxPreps, he is averaging 31.8 points per game, and shooting 54.8 percent from the field plus 37.5 percent on three-point attempts. He's also averaging 7.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
So far, five-star Daytona Beach (Fla.) DME Academy point guard Mikel Brown Jr. is Louisville's only commitment in the Class of 2025, although he has already put pen to paper and is officially a Card.
(Photo of Alijah and Gilbert Arenas: Fight Club Invitational via Forbes)
